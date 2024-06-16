Certain Depositary Receipts of NX Filtration N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Depositary Receipts of NX Filtration N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Depositary Receipts will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 11-JUN-2021 to 16-JUN-2024.



The Senior Management holds DRs in the STAK as they have been given the opportunity to indirectly participate in the capital of the Company. These DRs of the members of the Senior Management will be subject to lock-up restrictions. The DRs will be released from the lock-up restrictions as follows: one-third of the DRs held by such member at that time (the Shareholding Reference Date) will be unconditionally released from the lock-up restrictions on the day that is after one year from the settlement date of the IPO, one-third of the DRs held by such member on the Shareholding Reference Date will be unconditionally released from the lock-up restrictions on the day that is two years after the settlement date of the IPO, and the remaining one-third of the DRs held by such member on the Shareholding Reference Date will be unconditionally released from the lock-up restrictions on the day that is three years after the settlement date of the IPO, in each case on the condition that the relevant member of the Senior Management or relevant key manager of the Company continues to be employed by the Company on these dates.



Certain post-closing lock-ups have been agreed. The Company, Infestos and Stichting Administratiekantoor NX Filtration Holding will be bound by a lock-up undertaking of 180 days.