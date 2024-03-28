ASR Nederland N.V. - NX Filtration N.V. - Enschede
ASR Nederland N.V. - NX Filtration N.V. - Enschede

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction27 mar 2024
Person obliged to notifyASR Nederland N.V.
Issuing institutionNX Filtration N.V.
Place of residenceEnschede
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.890.659,00 Number of voting rights1.890.659,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(AVB) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,27 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,27 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,27 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,27 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 28 March 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NX Filtration NV published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 23:12:19 UTC.