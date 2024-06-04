Bucher Denwel collaborate with NX Filtration for a new beer membrane filtration solution

Bucher Denwel's new advanced beer membrane filtration solution ensures high-quality and consistent beer filtration, with a high filtrate yield without use of traditional Diatomaceous Earth (DE) material. The solution is based on crossflow beer filtration with polymeric membranes, guaranteeing clear, yeast-free filtered beer with high flexibility for various beer types. The filters are designed for easy operation and seamless integration into the brewing process, maximizing efficiency.

Bucher Denwel, a subsidiary of Bucher Unipektin AG, specializes in processing solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. With its new beer membrane filtration solution, Bucher Denwel is adding an important new offering to its portfolio.

Ulrich Gans, Head of Technology and R&D at Bucher Denwel, comments:

"Our new beer membrane filtration solution, uses innovative cartridge system with NX Filtration membranes, guarantees high-quality filtered beer and stable flow rates, with a high filtrate yield and a flexible automation system. Our global presence enables us to provide consultancy, technical support, and after-sales service to breweries worldwide."

Gerard Ruiter, Sales Manager at NX Filtration, adds:

"This collaboration between NX Filtration and Bucher Denwel underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and reliable filtration solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. We are excited to contribute to the production of high-quality filtered beer in a sustainable way, based on our microfiltration membranes."

Please read more on the advantages of beer membrane filtration over DE filtration on

this link.