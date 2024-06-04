Bucher Denwel collaborate with NX Filtration for a new beer membrane filtration solution
Bucher Denwel's new advanced beer membrane filtration solution ensures high-quality and consistent beer filtration, with a high filtrate yield without use of traditional Diatomaceous Earth (DE) material. The solution is based on crossflow beer filtration with polymeric membranes, guaranteeing clear, yeast-free filtered beer with high flexibility for various beer types. The filters are designed for easy operation and seamless integration into the brewing process, maximizing efficiency.
Bucher Denwel, a subsidiary of Bucher Unipektin AG, specializes in processing solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. With its new beer membrane filtration solution, Bucher Denwel is adding an important new offering to its portfolio.
Ulrich Gans, Head of Technology and R&D at Bucher Denwel, comments:
"Our new beer membrane filtration solution, uses innovative cartridge system with NX Filtration membranes, guarantees high-quality filtered beer and stable flow rates, with a high filtrate yield and a flexible automation system. Our global presence enables us to provide consultancy, technical support, and after-sales service to breweries worldwide."
Gerard Ruiter, Sales Manager at NX Filtration, adds:
"This collaboration between NX Filtration and Bucher Denwel underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and reliable filtration solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. We are excited to contribute to the production of high-quality filtered beer in a sustainable way, based on our microfiltration membranes."
Please read more on the advantages of beer membrane filtration over DE filtration on
this link.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NX Filtration NV published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 04:44:06 UTC.