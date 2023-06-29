NX Filtration N.V.
NX Filtration N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital.

Date of transaction28 jun 2023
Issuing institutionNX Filtration N.V.
Place of residenceEnschede
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital500.251,90 EUR Total votes50.025.190,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015000D50 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification50.000.000 Total votes1,00 Nominal value7.000.000
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015000D50 ISIN0,01 Nominal value50.025.190 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock7.000.000

Date last update: 29 June 2023

NX Filtration NV published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 19:19:28 UTC.