NX Filtration N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction28 jun 2023
Issuing institutionNX Filtration N.V.
Place of residenceEnschede
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital500.251,90 EUR
|Total votes50.025.190,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0015000D50
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification50.000.000
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value7.000.000
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0015000D50
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value50.025.190
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock7.000.000
Date last update: 29 June 2023
Disclaimer
NX Filtration NV published this content on 28 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 19:19:28 UTC.