Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|Number of shares1.611.750,00
|Number of voting rights0,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Stichting Administratiekantoor NX Filtration Holding)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares30.721,00
|Number of voting rights0,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,84 %
|Directly real0,05 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,79 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding0,00 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 28 March 2024
Disclaimer
NX Filtration NV published this content on 27 March 2024