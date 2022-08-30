Log in
    NXFIL   NL0015000D50

NX FILTRATION N.V.

(NXFIL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-30 am EDT
10.50 EUR   +0.38%
03:40pNX FILTRATION N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
07:00aNX FILTRATION N : NX Filtration - 2022 H1 Press Release
PU
03:24aNX FILTRATION N : 2022 H1 Webcast
PU
NX Filtration N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
Back NX Filtration N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date30 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionNX Filtration N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentnx filtration - 2022 h1 semi-annual report-a2203-00151.pdf

Date last update: 30 August 2022

Disclaimer

NX Filtration NV published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8,80 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
Net income 2022 -8,33 M -8,35 M -8,35 M
Net cash 2022 107 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 -62,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 525 M 526 M 526 M
EV / Sales 2022 47,5x
EV / Sales 2023 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 20,3%
Technical analysis trends NX FILTRATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,46 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiel Staatsen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Joris Kooiker Financial Manager
Carolina Wielinga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Roesink Chief Technology Officer
Benno A. M. van Dongen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NX FILTRATION N.V.-3.51%522
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.24%13 325
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-22.64%13 023
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.26.99%12 730
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-28.75%6 800
VALMET OYJ-31.73%4 738