Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NX Filtration N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXFIL   NL0015000D50

NX FILTRATION N.V.

(NXFIL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
9.500 EUR   -0.42%
01:03aNx Filtration N : Independent Dutch water research institute KWR demonstrates NX Filtration's membranes retention of PFAS
PU
10/11Nx Filtration N : part of ACCIONA-led initiative to eliminate emerging pollutants from water sources
PU
09/19NX Filtration N.V.(ENXTAM:NXFIL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NX Filtration N : Independent Dutch water research institute KWR demonstrates NX Filtration's membranes retention of PFAS

10/18/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Dutch water research institute KWR demonstrates NX Filtration's membranes retention of PFAS

Enschede, the Netherlands, 18 October 2022

Dutch water research institute KWR, performed full-scale tests on PFAS retention of NX Filtration's direct nanofiltration (dNF) membranes. These have proven to be an effective and sustainable solution to facilitate the removal of PFAS, with an average retention of approximately 95% for representative PFAS groups.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoralkyl substances, are manmade substances used in many industries and products. PFAS are not biodegradable and are therefore referred to as 'forever chemicals', posing highly negative effects on the environment and human health. KWR conducted a series of long-term tests with NX Filtration's dNF membranes on the retention of representative subsets of PFAS that are commonly seen in real life situations. KWR based it tests on both surface water (from the Lekkanaal in the Netherlands) and on biologically treated effluent from a municipal wastewater treatment plant.

These tests demonstrate that NX Filtration's dNF membranes are a very effective and sustainable solution to facilitate the removal of PFAS. The average retention of PFAS20, a group of substances on the EU monitor to be regulated, was 94.7%. The average retention of PFAS4, a group of substances that Sweden will be using in its legislation, was 94.6%.

dr.ir. Emile Cornelissen, Senior Researcher at KWR comments: "We concluded that both NX Filtration's dNF40 and dF80 membranes showed a high (respectively 99% and 81%) removal of individual PFAS compounds from a wide range of commonly seen PFAS molecules. Both membranes provided a robust barrier for PFAS in a real-life test setting, based on both surface water and
wastewater. We believe the membranes can play a significant role in addressing the increasing need to remove PFAS from our water sources and environment"

Erik Roesink, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at NX Filtration, adds: "We are very passionate to contribute to address the ever-growing issues with PFAS in our water sources. This research by KWR provides a detailed and independent external perspective to our capabilities to retain PFAS. Our direct nanofiltration technology is very effective in removing micropollutants, including PFAS, with very low energy and chemicals consumption compared to alternative technologies."
Please see PFAS retentions of direct nanofiltration validated by KWR - NX Filtration for the detailed results of the KWR research.

Disclaimer

NX Filtration NV published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NX FILTRATION N.V.
01:03aNx Filtration N : Independent Dutch water research institute KWR demonstrates NX Filtratio..
PU
10/11Nx Filtration N : part of ACCIONA-led initiative to eliminate emerging pollutants from wat..
PU
09/19NX Filtration N.V.(ENXTAM:NXFIL) dropped from S&P Global BMI I..
CI
08/30Nx Filtration N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08/30Nx Filtration N : NX Filtration - 2022 H1 Press Release
PU
08/30Nx Filtration N : 2022 H1 Webcast
PU
08/30Nx Filtration N : 30 August 2022 - NX Filtration accelerates strategic expansion and repor..
PU
08/30Nx Filtration N : 2022 H1 Press Release
PU
08/30NX Filtration N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/30NX FILTRATION N.V. : 1st-half-year results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NX FILTRATION N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8,70 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
Net income 2022 -10,6 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2022 88,3 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 44,5x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart NX FILTRATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
NX Filtration N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NX FILTRATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,50 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiel Staatsen Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Joris Kooiker Financial Manager
Carolina Wielinga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Roesink Chief Technology Officer
Benno A. M. van Dongen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NX FILTRATION N.V.-12.36%466
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.29.83%12 527
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.46%12 041
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-29.37%11 450
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.35%4 597
VALMET OYJ-41.28%3 976