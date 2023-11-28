KHS Group launches new beer filtration concept based on NX Filtration membrane technology

KHS Group is one of the leading player for the beverage and liquid food industries, offering products and services ranging from system solutions to filling and packaging. With the launch of its new membrane filtration Innopro EcoClear, it is further complementing its product offering. The KHS system is based on compact units consisting of six beer filtration modules each, a modular system that can easily be expanded to cater to all required capacities. It is operated in cross-flow mode and enables a continuous operation, significantly improving operational uptime. In addition, the beer filtration membranes of NX Filtration offer strong advantages in terms of constant high quality and sustainability, reducing the consumption of energy, chemicals and water in the process.

An Innopro EcoClear system, based on 4 units with in total 48 filtration modules is prepared as first customer project. In general, the new solution will be available for order from summer 2024 onwards.

Dr. Andreas Zeller, Head of product support (Process engineering department) at KHS Group comments:

"We are proud to add the Innopro EcoClear system to our wide suite of offerings to the brewery industry. This system not only adds to a consistent high beer quality, but also provides significant advantages in terms of continues production and sustainability. We are proud to be using NX Filtration's unique beer filtration membranes that drive these advantages for our customers."

Gerard Ruiter, Sales Manager Food & Beverage at NX Filtration, adds:

"The collaboration with the professional KHS team was truly inspiring. We are proud that our NX Filtration beer filtration membranes are included in KHS Group's new Innopro EcoClear product. With our joint focus on innovation and sustainability we are looking forward to supporting the brewery industry."

