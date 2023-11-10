Nijhuis Saur Industries and NX Filtration partner to address water scarcity and reduce water footprint

At Aquatech Amsterdam - the world's leading trade exhibition for process, drinking and wastewater - Nijhuis Saur Industries and NX Filtration jointly announced their partnership and unveiled an innovative mobile hollow fiber nanofiltration unit, named the MONF. The MONF is designed as a modular and plug-and-play system that can treat waters up to 100 m3/h and can easily be transported. The unique modular Nijhuis Saur Industries system is using NX Filtration's unique nanofiltration membranes, that effectively remove a wide range of contaminations from water in a sustainable process, strongly reducing energy and chemical usage.

Nijhuis Saur Industries and NX Filtration are global leaders in their respective fields. This partnership combines Nijhuis Saur Industries' expertise and resources in industrial and municipal water solutions, underpinned by the optimal selection of hollow fiber membrane technology from NX Filtration.

Eugen Goudsmith, CCO at Nijhuis Saur Industries:

"This partnership reflects Nijhuis Saur Industries' and NX Filtration's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and the global challenge of water scarcity. By combining our expertise and resources, we are proud to offer game-changing solutions in the field of adaptable purified mobile water demand and wastewater treatment solutions to our customers. Our newest mobile unit, the MONF, will be included in the NSI Mobile Water Solutions services that play a vital role in guaranteeing reliable, cost-effective, and secure water treatment across various sectors."

Alejandro Roman, CCO at NX Filtration adds:

"We are proud to collaborate with Nijhuis Saur Industries and Mobile Water Solutions in making our hollow fiber nanofiltration technology available to their customer base. Through Nijhuis Saur Industries' extensive fleet of mobile systems, they can benefit from the unique features of hollow fiber nanofiltration, removing micropollutants from water whilst offering strong sustainability benefits."

About Nijhuis Saur Industries

Founded in 1904, Nijhuis Saur Industries provides solid and adaptive solutions for sustainable and resilient water use, energy- and resource recovery. Since the inception of Saur's Industrial Water platform in 2019 more than 12 companies have been successfully acquired and integrated into one global operating company supporting municipal and industrial clients in over 140 countries with engineering and consultancy services, EPC / DBFOM project execution, mobile water solutions and O&M site services. With an extensive portfolio of innovative technologies and game-changing solutions, Nijhuis Saur Industries is now delivering local, scalable, and circular water-on-demand solutions to more than 5,000 references around the world and contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

Our purpose is to be an advocate for water, ensuring everyone gives water the value it deserves. With our unique Customer for Life approach, we protect water resources, contribute to the water-, energy- and food transition, and help to restore and close the water loop. We call it #MissionWater.

www.nijhuissaurindustries.com