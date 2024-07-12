NX Filtration announces CEO change: Floris Jan Cuypers new CEO per 1 September 2024

Floris Jan Cuypers (1978) brings a wealth of experience in leading and growing international organizations. Between 2018 and 2023 he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at ERIKS, a global industrial service provider, offering technical products and services to all sections of industry. At ERIKS, he also assumed an ad interim role as CEO of its Dutch operations between 2021 and 2022. Since 2023, he has been COO at SHV Energy, providing decentralized, low-carbon and clean energy solutions to business and residential customers around the world. Floris Jan Cuypers is a Dutch national and holds a Master of Science in Applied Physics from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

Carolina Wielinga, Chair of the Supervisory Board, comments:

"The Supervisory Board is very pleased to welcome Floris Jan Cuypers to strengthen NX Filtration's executive team. Despite the strong progress NX Filtration is making on both operational and commercial fronts (H1 2024 revenues are up 57% from H1 2023), we believe this strengthening of the leadership is important for the next stages of growth of the company. His extensive leadership experience, and strong background in both commercial and operational executive roles, strongly positions him to lead NX Filtration. We extend our gratitude to Jeroen Pynenburg who served as NX Filtration's CEO over the past year."

Floris Jan Cuypers will join NX Filtration as CEO per 1 September 2024 and the Supervisory Board will nominate him for appointment as member of the Management Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) that will be held a 6 September 2024. The invitation for the EGM, the agenda and explanatory notes thereto are available on www.nxfiltration.com/investors.

Trading update H1 2024

Half-year 2024 revenues came in at €5.9m, an increase of 57% versus the first half-year of 2023. We received various breakthrough orders across all major regions, amongst others from EcoAzur in Mexico (marking NX Filtration's largest project to date), Thermax in India (large orders for both nanofiltration and ultrafiltration), Delco in Canada (repeat order based on a previous successful project), and Bucher Denwel in Europe (launching a new sustainable beer filtration solution to its customers).

We are proud that we have successfully started-up our new large-scale factory for the production of our membrane modules according to plan in the first half-year of 2024. We also became B Corp certified, a clear testimony to our commitment to a sustainable and socially responsible organization.

All underlying business drivers continue to develop in a favorable direction, and we reconfirm our outlook on total revenues for 2024 of in excess of €16 million. This is supported by a growing number of successful pilot projects and tangible project opportunities from our growing OEM customer base.

Further details to NX Filtration's half-year 2024 results will be published on 28 August 2024.

Update Capital Markets Day

As a consequence of the recent changes in the Management Board of NX Filtration, the Capital Markets Day that was originally planned for around mid-2024, will be rescheduled. A new timing will be announced with the publication of NX Filtration's 2024 half-year results.

Public disclosure of inside information

This is a public announcement by NX Filtration N.V. pursuant to section 17 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

