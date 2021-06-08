NxGen Brands : Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to Acquire HealthCard, Technology Company That Has Patent Pending Registration for Patient Centric Universal Health Recording & Payment Card

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a technology company, that has a U.S. patent pending application for a patient-centric health recording and payment system. HealthCard, LLC ("HealthCard") filed U.S. patent application number 15/944867 with the patent office on 2019-10-10 for "System and Method for Patient-Centric Universal Health Recording and Payment". https://uspto.report/patent/app/20190311791

HealthCard is a biomedical developer of topical drug technologies targeting the OTC pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, and it's innovative, patent pending technology utilizing blockchain as a decentralized but secure storage format is targeting the multi-billion dollar healthcare industry, empowering patients and providers to make an impact in healthcare and deliver value based care. Technologies can be implemented for both private providers and governmental standardization of health record management.

Website: https://healthcard.co/

Therefore, with many of the new measures being enacted requiring proof of vaccinations amongst other required testing from the pandemic, having access to one's medical records at their fingertips and on demand will not only be convenient but likely necessary. HealthCard is the solution that the healthcare system has been lacking. A universal platform which enables clinicians and other medical providers to seamlessly sort, organize and share patient medical history data amongst providers making diagnosing and test ordering efficient.

Angel Burgos, the Company CEO said: "This remarkable system, which will be updated and modified so it's integrated also into a telemedicine application for real time invoicing and posting of the service to insurance providers or 3rd parties minimizing the overhead of constantly invoicing for services rendered. The high level of security design allows the marketing as a viable solution which can be licensed direct to various governments as a standard for cannabis card or overall medical card with the added security feature it provides while streamlining the charge and invoicing operations for the medical providers."

He continued: "Our target business models/uses are:

Digitalizing medical records for emerging markets while standardizing existing document recording.

Absolute accountability of prescription given by doctors reducing abuse of controlled substances.

Licensing to insurance companies as a universal solution for medical/provider payments.

Global access to medical records in a secure format and design from any TCP/IP enabled workstation.

Documentation of medication or cannabis consumption in a detailed format allowing the determination and/or control of abuse.

IOS & Android apps to serve as a digital card taking advantage of security orientated features such as biometrics, RFID and NFC communications for touchless operations."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands Inc. is a multifaceted public company comprised of essential business industries that serve various market segments. Our competence lies in the establishment of brands with specific target segments while associating backend collaboration tactics to maximize our growth and expansion. In alliance with our regional partners throughout the US, we seek to establish partnerships within the nationwide networks of related businesses in the industry, in anticipation of required marketplace needs.

The breakdown of our primary core business model includes, but is not limited to, Health and Wellness products, secure delivery and logistic services, CBD and Cannabis products, GPS tracking technologies, remote authentication, and validation and secure block chain outputs. Our in-house ability and experience to engineer, design, manufacture, develop, integrate, and go to market within the company structure allows us to streamline processes and to determine the most cost-effective way to establish the proposed market share.

