DuPont scraps $5.2 bln Rogers buyout due to China hurdles

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc
said on Tuesday it was ending its $5.2 billion buyout of
Rogers Corp, the first collapse of a major U.S. deal in
four years caused by a failure to clear Chinese regulatory
hurdles.
DuPont said the termination of the deal was agreed with
Rogers as they have been unable to obtain timely clearance from
all the required regulators. They said in September that they
had received all regulatory approvals for the deal except from
China.
China's commerce ministry and its State Administration for
Market Regulation, the antitrust regulator that reviews deals,
did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
Shares of engineering materials maker Rogers plunged 43% in
extended trading on Tuesday, while those of DuPont rose about
6%.
The collapse of the deal raises uncertainty over the
restructuring of DuPont, which has been tweaking its portfolio
to focus on high-margin operations and fast-growing industries
such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.
DuPont's all-cash takeover of Rogers, announced last year,
would have been its biggest acquisition since splitting from
DowDuPont in 2019.
It also announced an $11 billion deal earlier this year to
sell most of its mobility and materials business to Celanese
Corp and planned to use the sales proceed to fund the
Rogers deal.
The collapsed Rogers deal is the most prominent global
acquisition to be called off in four years due to Chinese
regulatory hurdles.
In 2018, Qualcomm Inc walked away from a $44
billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors after failing to
secure Chinese regulatory approval amid China-U.S. trade
tensions.
DuPont added it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5
million.
