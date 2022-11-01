Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
151.85 USD   +3.95%
DuPont scraps $5.2 bln Rogers buyout due to China hurdles

11/01/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc said on Tuesday it was ending its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp, the first collapse of a major U.S. deal in four years caused by a failure to clear Chinese regulatory hurdles.

DuPont said the termination of the deal was agreed with Rogers as they have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators. They said in September that they had received all regulatory approvals for the deal except from China.

China's commerce ministry and its State Administration for Market Regulation, the antitrust regulator that reviews deals, did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of engineering materials maker Rogers plunged 43% in extended trading on Tuesday, while those of DuPont rose about 6%.

The collapse of the deal raises uncertainty over the restructuring of DuPont, which has been tweaking its portfolio to focus on high-margin operations and fast-growing industries such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.

DuPont's all-cash takeover of Rogers, announced last year, would have been its biggest acquisition since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019.

It also announced an $11 billion deal earlier this year to sell most of its mobility and materials business to Celanese Corp and planned to use the sales proceed to fund the Rogers deal.

The collapsed Rogers deal is the most prominent global acquisition to be called off in four years due to Chinese regulatory hurdles.

In 2018, Qualcomm Inc walked away from a $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors after failing to secure Chinese regulatory approval amid China-U.S. trade tensions.

DuPont added it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Miyoung Kim in Singapore; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 2.62% 58.7 Delayed Quote.-27.33%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 3.95% 151.85 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.28% 117.33 Delayed Quote.-35.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 237 M - -
Net income 2022 2 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 39 876 M 39 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 151,85 $
Average target price 182,04 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Sievers President, CEO & Executive Director
William Betz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Reger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Petri Kuivala Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.-33.33%38 360
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.95%335 940
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-36.34%313 344
BROADCOM INC.-29.68%190 402
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.57%145 783
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.84%132 132