NXP Semiconductors Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is currently at $157.82, down $11.12 or 6.58%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 29, 2020, when it closed at $155.91

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.09%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 16.83% month-to-date

--Down 30.71% year-to-date

--Down 33.94% from its all-time closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Down 20.47% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $198.43

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $156.28; lowest intraday level since Jan. 27, 2021, when it hit $156.02

--Down 7.49% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 31, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.84%

All data as of 2:22:08 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-16-22 1444ET