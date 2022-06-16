Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-06-16 pm EDT
157.25 USD   -6.92%
02:45pNXP Semiconductors Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/14TRANSCRIPT : NXP Semiconductors N.V. Presents at Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference, Jun-14-2022 09:30 AM
CI
06/14NXP Semiconductors N.V. Debuts New MCX Portfolio of Microcontrollers for the Next Era of Advanced Industrial and Iot Edge Computing
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NXP Semiconductors Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is currently at $157.82, down $11.12 or 6.58%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 29, 2020, when it closed at $155.91

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.09%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 16.83% month-to-date

--Down 30.71% year-to-date

--Down 33.94% from its all-time closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Down 20.47% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $198.43

--Down 33.94% from its 52-week closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $156.28; lowest intraday level since Jan. 27, 2021, when it hit $156.02

--Down 7.49% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 31, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.84%


All data as of 2:22:08 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1444ET

All news about NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
02:45pNXP Semiconductors Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -..
DJ
06/14TRANSCRIPT : NXP Semiconductors N.V. Presents at Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference, Jun-14-2..
CI
06/14NXP Semiconductors N.V. Debuts New MCX Portfolio of Microcontrollers for the Next Era o..
CI
06/14NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/10Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors' Price Target to $180 From $194, Maintains Equ..
MT
06/09US Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
MT
06/09US Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
MT
06/09Top Midday Gainers
MT
06/09NXP Semiconductors Eyed by Samsung for Possible Acquisition; Shares Rise
MT
06/09Wall St falls as growth stocks struggle with inflation reading in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 170 M - -
Net income 2022 2 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 44 358 M 44 358 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 168,94 $
Average target price 215,48 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Sievers President, CEO & Executive Director
William Betz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Reger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Petri Kuivala Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.-26.12%44 358
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.24%443 724
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.81%413 838
BROADCOM INC.-21.83%212 695
INTEL CORPORATION-26.35%158 027
QUALCOMM, INC.-28.35%146 754