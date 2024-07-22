NXP Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2024
July 2024
NXP Investment Thesis
Market leader with
Proven financial model with
Reliable capital return policy of
strong revenue growth
resilient profitability
robust free cash flow
NXP: A Rich History of Innovation
High Performance Mixed-Signal Focus
Secure Edge Processing
$228$230
Marvell
Connectivity
Asset Acquired
Freescale
$127
$159
$158
Merger
$117
36.3%
35.1%
$98
$84
IPO
$76
$73
32.9%
Phillips Semi.
$46
26.6%
29.4%
28.7%
29.0%
25.9%
Leveraged
$21
$15
$26
Buyout
27.6%
16.0%
19.1%
23.3%
25.0%
19.9%
Divest
Divest
Divest
Divest
Divest
QCOM
Mobile
Trident
Sound
RF
Standard
Deal
$6.2
$6.3
Business
TV Asset
$4.4
Solutions
$4.4
$4.8
$5.6
Power
$9.5
Products
Break
$8.9
$8.6
$11.1
$13.2
$13.3
$5.4
$3.8
$4.2
$6.1
$9.3
$9.4
2006
2008
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Year-end
Share
Price
Non-GAAP
Operating
Margin %
Revenue $B
1. Please refer to the NXP Historic Financial Model file found on the Financial Information page of the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nxp.com for additional information relative to our Non-GAAP
Macrotrends Driving Waves of Semi Growth(1)
Rise of Secure Edge
Smart connected devices
Smart factories and homes
Smart connected cars
Smartphones
Data-center servers
Laptop,
Game Consoles
($B)
Desktop,
Home Audio
Mobiles
HiFi…
Semiconductor TAM
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025E
2030E
Semiconductor Industry - a $1.2 Trillion Opportunity(1)
Global Semiconductor market value by vertical, $billion
Growth contribution per vertical, 2021-30, %
2021-2030 CAGR,
~7%
~ 1,150
70
80
10%
150
5%
150
11%
600
30
12%
50
275
60
50
5%
180
230
7%
425
Wired communication Consumer electronics
Industrial electronics
Automotive electronics
Wireless communication
Computing and
data storage
5%
5%
18%
18%
100%
18%
36%
2021
2030E
NXP's Unrivaled Technology Portfolio for the Secure Edge
Sense
Think
Connect
Act
Everything
Everything
Everything
Everything
Aware
Smart
Connected
Efficient
Everything safe and secure
Easy to implement scalable system solutions
NXP Addresses 4 Major End Markets
Automotive
Industrial & IoT
Mobile
Communications
Infrastructure
Safety, electrification &
Edge processing,
Virtualized secure
Capex-driven wireless
driver interaction
connectivity & security
transactions & access
infrastructure market
System solutions
Scalable processing and
Growth driven by increased
Growth as result of new
innovation drives
solutions as a differentiator
attach rate
cellular standards
revenue growth
Analyst Day 2021: Accelerating Profitable Growth of 8-12% CAGR(1.2,3,4)
Automotive
Industrial & IoT
Mobile
Communications
Infrastructure
56% of Total
18% of Total
10% of Total
16% of Total
+9 to 14% 3-yr. CAGR
+9 to 14% 3-yr. CAGR
+8 to 10% 3-yr. CAGR
+2 to 6% 3-yr. CAGR
Leader in sensing,
Leader in connected
Leader in secure mobile
Leader in high-power
processing and control
edge processing
wallet, access, and
RF power
applications
identification
Analyst Day 2021: Our Secular Growth Drivers Expected to Scale Rapidly(1,2,3,4)
2023 revenue: $13.3B
by end-market exposure
56%
Automotive
10%
18%
Mobile
Revenue
by business type ~$15B
~$11B $6B
$9.4B
$1.6B ~$3B
$7.8B ~$8B ~$9B
20182021 2024E
Accelerated
Growth Drivers 20-25%2021-24 CAGR
High RMS
Core Businesses
~5%
2021-24 CAGR
16%
Industrial & IoT
Comm. Infra.
& Other
Accelerated growth drivers
Auto radar systems
Secure connected edge solutions
Auto domain and zonal processors
UWB secure access solutions
Auto electrification systems
RF Power for 5G infrastructure
