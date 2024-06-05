This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

The semiconductor industry is a vital part of modern society, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. However, the manufacturing process for semiconductors is energy-intensive and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which have a negative impact on the environment. In this blog post, we will discuss the steps the semiconductor industry can take to reduce its greenhouse emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future. [...]