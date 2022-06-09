Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  News
  Summary
    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15 2022-06-09 am EDT
189.71 USD   +7.14%
NXP Semiconductors Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
NXP Semiconductors N.V Gains Attributed to Asia Tech Press Piece Suggesting Samsung Interested in Acquisition
MT
NXP Semiconductors N.V Shares Spike 8%
MT
NXP Semiconductors Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 10:57am EDT
NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is currently at $192.43, up $15.36 or 8.67%


--Would be highest close since May 27, 2022, when it closed at $195.93

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 15, 2021, when it rose 8.96%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Up 1.41% month-to-date

--Down 15.52% year-to-date

--Down 19.45% from its all-time closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Down 4.29% from 52 weeks ago (June 10, 2021), when it closed at $201.05

--Down 19.45% from its 52-week closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Up 16.26% from its 52-week closing low of $165.52 on April 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $193.99; highest intraday level since May 31, 2022, when it hit $195.50

--Up 9.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 18, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.22%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:38:35 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1056ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 170 M - -
Net income 2022 2 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 46 492 M 46 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 177,07 $
Average target price 216,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Sievers President, CEO & Executive Director
William Betz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Leahy Bonfield Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Reger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Petri Kuivala Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.-20.17%46 492
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-13.01%478 077
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.60%466 949
BROADCOM INC.-15.04%238 241
INTEL CORPORATION-19.94%168 575
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.19%165 130