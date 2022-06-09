NXP Semiconductors Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is currently at $192.43, up $15.36 or 8.67%

--Would be highest close since May 27, 2022, when it closed at $195.93

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 15, 2021, when it rose 8.96%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Up 1.41% month-to-date

--Down 15.52% year-to-date

--Down 19.45% from its all-time closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Down 4.29% from 52 weeks ago (June 10, 2021), when it closed at $201.05

--Down 19.45% from its 52-week closing high of $238.90 on Dec. 7, 2021

--Up 16.26% from its 52-week closing low of $165.52 on April 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $193.99; highest intraday level since May 31, 2022, when it hit $195.50

--Up 9.56% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 18, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.22%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:38:35 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1056ET