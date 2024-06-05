NXP Semiconductors N.V. specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing high performance mixed signal semiconductors. Net sales break down by application area as follows: - automotive (52.1%); - industry and Internet of Things (20.5%); - mobile telecommunication equipment and devices (12.2%); - other (15.2%): primarily telecommunication infrastructures. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (3.5%), China (35.6%), Singapore (10.9%), the United States (9.7%), Japan (6.8%), Germany (5.7%), South Korea (5.1%), Taiwan (3.8%) and other (18.9%).

Sector Semiconductors