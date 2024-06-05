June 5 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors and TSMC-backed Vanguard International will enter into a joint venture to build a $7.8 billion semiconductor wafer manufacturing plant in Singapore, the firms said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
