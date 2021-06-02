NXP's Trimension™ Ultra-Wideband Technology Helps Samsung Users Easily Find Their Misplaced Belongings

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX -- NXP Semiconductors announced that its Trimension Ultra-Wideband platform now offers fine ranging for new tagging use cases. UWB and Bluetooth® Low Energy solutions have been combined to deliver spatial awareness to the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+, providing an enhanced experience to the Samsung SmartThings Find service.



SmartThings Find is an innovative service within the SmartThings application, available on select Galaxy devices1 – including the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra – featuring powerful detection capabilities that help users find the things that matter most, near or far. It can accurately locate Samsung Galaxy devices2 and any personal items – such as a backpack, wallet, or keys – with a Galaxy SmartTag attached through an intuitive tracking interface. And now, with the addition of Galaxy SmartTag+ utilizing Trimension UWB and Bluetooth® Low Energy, users can take advantage of augmented reality technology to visually guide them towards their missing item using their smartphone's camera3.

UWB makes users aware of the location of their personal items, giving them peace of mind. It brings us one step closer to a smart connected world where objects can communicate with each other to anticipate, automate, and enable new experiences.

"SmartThings Find is a simple and visual solution that will help you easily locate your favorite items. With the added advantage of using AR4 in conjunction with maps and sounds to guide you back to your devices with a Galaxy SmartTag+ attached, the SmartThings Find experience has become even more powerful: it makes people’s everyday lives easier, more convenient and safer," said Inkang Song, Vice President & Head of Technology Strategy Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "The key to our innovative offering on SmartTag+ is NXP's UWB fine ranging technology, which makes it possible to lock onto the position of an object with greater precision."

"NXP's Trimension technology helps deliver precision when it counts and enables new and future possibilities," said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity and Security for NXP Semiconductors. "Precision combined with security is the foundation for a host of new use cases. With the collaboration on Galaxy SmartTag+, Samsung once again demonstrates its commitment to enabling a world of convenience and security through the SmartThings ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Galaxy SmartTag+ operates using the SmartThings Find service, provided in the SmartThings app. Galaxy SmartTag+ is currently available in select markets 5 , including the U.S., and is coming to additional markets soon. To find out more about SmartThings, visit www.samsung.com/smartthings; and about Galaxy SmartTag, visit here.

NXP QN9090 Bluetooth LE microcontrollers support UWB use cases by providing a wireless interface for sideband communication, configuration, and activation.



The NXP UWB Ecosystem

With one of the industry's broadest portfolios of wireless technologies, NXP is committed to accelerating our vision of a connected world that anticipates and automates. NXP was the first to offer a system-level UWB solution backed by a comprehensive software offering and strong security integration based on NXP's market-proven embedded secure elements (eSEs), and near-field communication (NFC) integration. The introduction of Trimension expands NXP's comprehensive connectivity offerings across NFC, Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth. Learn more: www.nxp.com/uwb

Recent NXP UWB News

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

1 Bluetooth range is up to 120m without obstruction. Requires initial setup on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher & RAM of 2.0GB or above and opt-in for location tracking through the SmartThings Find service of the SmartThings app.

2 Availability may vary by market. Available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later and Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

3 Within AR Finder feature of the SmartThings Find service, provided in the SmartThings app. Select Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, and Fold2) feature NXP’s UWB chipset (SR100T).

4 Only available on devices supporting UWB.

5 Availability and timing may vary by market.

