Wall St falls as growth stocks struggle with inflation reading in focus

* 10-Year Treasury yield up at 3.04%; Brent above $123 a
barrel
* Tesla gains on surge in China sales, UBS upgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52%, S&P 0.64%, Nasdaq 0.75%
June 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy
trading on Thursday, as growth and bank stocks slipped amid
weaker risk appetite ahead of a closely watched inflation report
this week.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors traded lower, with energy
, financials and materials down 1%
each. Consumer staples and consumer discretionary
sectors edged higher.
Apple Inc and Amazon.com declined 1%,
dragging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes lower. Bank of
America tumbled 2.5%, while the broader banks index
shed 1.7%.
Rate-sensitive growth stocks are under pressure as the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to as
much as 3.07%, its highest level since May 11.
Inflation worries came to the fore ahead of the U.S.
consumer price index (CPI) report on Friday as Brent crude
prices rose above $123 a barrel.
"There is a straight line read from higher prices at the
pump for the U.S. consumer to higher U.S. inflation," said Huw
Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight.
"The hope was that Friday's CPI report would be ammunition
for the peak inflation argument and the crude oil move is
upsetting that."
Consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.7% in May,
while the core consumer price index, which excludes the volatile
food and energy sectors, rose 0.5% in the month.
Investors fear a hot reading on inflation could keep the
U.S. Federal Reserve on its path to raise interest rates
aggressively against the backdrop of a volatile stock market,
strong consumer spending and tight labor conditions.
The U.S. central bank has raised its short-term interest
rate by three-quarters of a percentage point this year and
intends to keep at it with 50 basis points increases at its
meeting next week and again in July.
"Right now, we are at the confluence of four headwinds - a
slowdown in economic growth rate in the United States, Fed
tightening monetary policy, a rise in interest rates and a red
hot inflation," said David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist,
at Morningstar.
At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 172.65 points, or 0.52%, at 32,738.25, the S&P 500
was down 26.40 points, or 0.64%, at 4,089.37, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 90.96 points, or 0.75%, at
11,995.31.
Alibaba Group slid 7.9% after its affiliate Ant
Group said it has no plan to initiate an initial public
offering.
Tesla Inc rose 2.2% as the electric automaker sold
32,165 China-made vehicles last month, up sharply from 1,152 in
April. Brokerage UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" and raised its
profit estimates for the next three years.
NXP Semiconductors jumped 6.1% on report Samsung
Electronics plans to acquire the Dutch chipmaker.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.82-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 30 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 82 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and
Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj
Kalluvila)