Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

(NXPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:07 2023-06-08 pm EDT
187.71 USD   +0.68%
02:17pWingtech-owned Nexperia denied European subsidy -newspaper Dagblad
RE
06:10a5G Radios Shrink With NXP's New Top-Side Cooling For RF Power
AQ
06/07European Equities Close Lower in Wednesday Trading; Annual UK House Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wingtech-owned Nexperia denied European subsidy -newspaper Dagblad

06/08/2023 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of the main entrance of Nexperia owned site of microchip producer Newport Wafer Fab, Newport, Wales,

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Computer chip maker Nexperia, which is headquartered in the Netherlands and owned by a Chinese company, has been denied a request for a European subsidy, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

Spokespeople for Nexperia, based in Nijmegen, Netherlands, could not be reached for comment after hours. Nexperia is owned by China's Wingtech.

The FD report said the company had been seeking an unspecified amount of funding for a battery project in Hamburg, Germany.

Earlier on Thursday the European Commission said it will allow 68 tech projects to receive state aid as part of its push to improve competitiveness in key technologies.

The Dutch government said separately this week that it is looking at whether Nexperia's plans to purchase a startup in Delft, called "Nowi" will require vetting by the country's new Investment Review Office.

Nexperia is the former Standard Products division of chipmaker NXP, spun off in 2016 and acquired by Wingtech in 2018.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 0.41% 187.29 Delayed Quote.14.70%
TOPIX INDEX -0.67% 2191.5 Delayed Quote.16.63%
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD -1.51% 47.58 End-of-day quote.-9.51%
All news about NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
02:17pWingtech-owned Nexperia denied European subsidy -newspaper Dagblad
RE
06:10a5G Radios Shrink With NXP's New Top-Side Cooling For RF Power
AQ
06/07European Equities Close Lower in Wednesday Trading; Annual UK House Prices Fall for Fir..
MT
06/06NXP Semiconductors Introduces Range of RF Amplifier Modules
MT
06/06Mouser to Sponsor and Exhibit at NXP Connects 2023, Showcasing the Newest Product Info ..
AQ
06/06NXP Semiconductors Announces A Family of Top-Side Cooled RF Amplifier Modules, Based on..
CI
05/29To Augment Industry - Academia Collaboration, Manipal Institute Of Technology Partners ..
AQ
05/25NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.014 a Share, Payable July 6 to Sha..
MT
05/25NXP Semiconductors N.V Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on July 6, 2023
CI
05/25NXP Semiconductors N.V. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 958 M - -
Net income 2023 2 670 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 48 429 M 48 429 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 34 500
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 186,45 $
Average target price 199,19 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Sievers President, CEO & Executive Director
William Betz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Southern Chairman
Lars Reger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Petri Kuivala Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.14.70%48 429
NVIDIA CORPORATION156.43%926 805
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED24.64%479 114
BROADCOM INC.41.76%330 466
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.81.92%189 749
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.10%156 116
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer