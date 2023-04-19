NXT Energy : NAA NOMRD English - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 18, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 18, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 18, 2023
Meeting Date :
June 05, 2023
Meeting Location (if available) :
Calgary, AB
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
62948Q107
CA62948Q1072
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC
