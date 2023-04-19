Advanced search
    NSFDF   CA62948Q1072

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

(NSFDF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:24:08 2023-04-19 pm EDT
0.1305 USD   -6.32%
04:22pNxt Energy : NAA NOMRD English - Form 6-K
PU
04/06Nxt Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 - Form 6-K
PU
04/03NXT Energy Solutions Narrows Loss in Q4
MT
NXT Energy : NAA NOMRD English - Form 6-K

04/19/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 18, 2023

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 18, 2023

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 18, 2023

Meeting Date :

June 05, 2023

Meeting Location (if available) :

Calgary, AB

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

62948Q107

CA62948Q1072

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,73 M -5,02 M -5,02 M
Net Debt 2022 1,92 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eugene Woychyshyn Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Charles V. Selby Lead Independent Director
Thomas E. Valentine Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
John S. Tilson Independent Director
Bruce Gregory Wilcox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.0.00%11
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-2.41%74 478
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.02%30 590
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.10%29 850
TENARIS S.A.-18.51%17 177
NOV INC.-10.58%7 280
