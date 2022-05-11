Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSFDF   CA62948Q1072

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

(NSFDF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/10 11:25:13 am EDT
0.4300 USD   -0.51%
01:12pNXT ENERGY : announces release date for its first quater 2022 results and conference call
PU
05/10NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
AQ
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NXT Energy : announces release date for its first quater 2022 results and conference call

05/11/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER

2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) announces it will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m.

Mountain Time).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:

Monday, May 16, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Participants call:

1-800-806-5484

Conference ID:

8249637#

NXT's first quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. The financial and operating results will also available on NXT's website atwww.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Mr. Eugene Woychyshyn

Mr. George Liszicasz

VP Finance & CFO

President & CEO

302-3320 17th Avenue SW

302-3320 17th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1-403-206-0805

+1-403-206-0800

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
01:12pNXT ENERGY : announces release date for its first quater 2022 results and conference call
PU
05/10NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its First Quarter 2022 Results and Conf..
AQ
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/05NXT ENERGY : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years ended December 31, 2021, 2020..
PU
04/04TRANSCRIPT : NXT Energy Solutions Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 04, 2022
CI
04/01NXT Energy Solutions Gains Near 4% as Narrows Q4 2021 Net Loss
MT
04/01NXT Energy Solutions Narrows Q4 2021 Net Loss
MT
04/01NXT ENERGY : Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
04/01NXT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/31NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 36,6 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Liszicasz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eugene Woychyshyn Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Charles V. Selby Lead Independent Director
Thomas E. Valentine Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
John S. Tilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.-10.92%28
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.01%53 556
HALLIBURTON COMPANY49.98%30 938
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY28.10%30 345
TENARIS S.A.53.31%17 558
NOV INC.25.83%6 697