Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSFDF   CA62948Q1072

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

(NSFDF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/03 09:30:00 am EDT
0.6400 USD    0.00%
05:32pNXT ENERGY : announces results of annual meeting of shareholders
PU
05:12pNXT ENERGY : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
04:47pNXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NXT Energy : announces results of annual meeting of shareholders

06/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2022 - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD;

OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2022.

Shareholders approved the following:

  • Election of Directors: The incumbent seven directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
  • Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.
  • Unallocated Options. The Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for an additional three years.
  • Deferred Share Unit Plan. The Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan was approved for an additional three years.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 29, 2022 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows:

# of Votes

% of Votes

# of Votes

% of Votes

Description of Matter

Withheld/

Withheld/

For

For

Against

Against

Election of the following Directors:

George Liszicasz

27,014,666

95.94%

1,142,058

4.06%

Charles Selby

25,508,634

90.60%

2,648,090

9.40%

John Tilson

27,021,266

95.97%

1,135,458

4.03%

Thomas E. Valentine

26,616,496

94.53%

1,540,228

5.47%

Bruce G. Wilcox

26,145,634

92.86%

2,011,090

7.14%

Frank Ingriselli

27,655,266

98.22%

501,458

1.78%

Gerry Sheehan

25,513,734

90.61%

2,642,990

9.39%

Appointment of Auditors

32,342,300

99.96%

13,533

0.04%

Unallocated Options

26,583,636

94.41%

1,573,088

5.59%

Deferred Share Unit Plan

26,987,706

95.85%

1,169,018

4.15%

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

George Liszicasz

Vice President of Finance & CFO

President & CEO

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 206 0805

+1 403 206 0800

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
05:32pNXT ENERGY : announces results of annual meeting of shareholders
PU
05:12pNXT ENERGY : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
04:47pNXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
06/02NXT ENERGY : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
05/30John Tilson Reports Holdings in NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
MT
05/30Early Warning Reporting for NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
AQ
05/26NXT Energy Solutions Inc. announced that it has received $0.1197 million in funding
CI
05/16TRANSCRIPT : NXT Energy Solutions Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/13NXT Energy Reports Q1 Loss
MT
05/12NXT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,13 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net income 2021 -3,12 M -2,48 M -2,48 M
Net Debt 2021 0,09 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,6 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 354x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Liszicasz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eugene Woychyshyn Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Charles V. Selby Lead Independent Director
Thomas E. Valentine Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
John S. Tilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.31.90%42
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED58.50%67 097
HALLIBURTON COMPANY83.43%37 838
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY57.19%37 237
TENARIS S.A.70.79%19 903
NOV INC.55.06%8 253