NXT Energy : announces results of annual meeting of shareholders

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2022 - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD;

OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2022.

Shareholders approved the following:

Election of Directors : The incumbent seven directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

: The incumbent seven directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Appointment of Auditors : KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors. Unallocated Options. The Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for an additional three years.

The Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for an additional three years. Deferred Share Unit Plan . The Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan was approved for an additional three years.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 29, 2022 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows: