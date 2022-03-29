Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NSFDF   CA62948Q1072

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

(NSFDF)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

NXT Energy : announces updated release date for it 2021 year-end results and conference call

03/29/2022 | 09:39am EDT
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES UPDATED RELEASE DATE

FOR ITS 2021 YEAR-END RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) announces it will release its 2021 financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2021 financial and operating results will be held on Monday April 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).

The timing of the release of the 2021 financial and operating results is still within the filing deadline of March 31, 2022.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:

Monday, April 4, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Participants call:

1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in numbers

416-340-2217

International dial-in numbers

https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484

Conference ID

1575216#

NXT's year-end 2021 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. The financial and operating results will also available on NXT's website atwww.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn

Mr. George Liszicasz

VP Finance & CFO

President & CEO

302, 3320 - 17 AVE SW

302, 3320 - 17 AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1-403-206-0805

+1-403-206-0800

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:38:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
