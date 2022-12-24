Advanced search
    500189   INE353A01023

NXTDIGITAL LIMITED

(500189)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
131.85 INR   -1.20%
12/20NXTDIGITAL Gets Board Nod to Change Name
MT
12/20NXTDIGITAL Names New Chairman
MT
12/20Nxtdigital Limited Announces Changes to its Board
CI
Nxtdigital : Change in Director(s)

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
NXTDIGITAL LIMITED

December 24, 2022

To

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Company Script Code: NXTDIGITAL

Through: NEAPS/Digital Exchange

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Additional Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of resignation of Independent Director.

This is in continuation of our intimation dated December 20, 2022 for resignation of Mr. Prashant Asher, Independent Director from directorship position and from the Board of the Company.

A copy of his resignation letter dated December 19, 2022 and additional details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure-1' and 'Annexure-2' respectively.

Request you to kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For NXTDIGITAL Limited

ASHISH PANDEY

Digitally signed by

ASHISH PANDEY Date: 2022.12.24 11:37:51 +05'30'

Ashish Pandey Company Secretary

Encl.: As above

NXTDIGITAL LIMITED

ANNEXURE - 2

Reason for change

viz. appointment,

Resignation

resignation, removal,

death or otherwise;

Date of cessation

December 19, 2022

Names of the listed entities in which Mr. Prashant Asher holds Directorships, indicating the category of Directorship and Membership of Board Committees, if any:

PUBLIC COMPANIES:

1.

Sharp India Limited (Non-Executive - Independent Director)

2.

Hinduja Group Limited (Director)

3.

Hinduja Realty Ventures Limited (Director)

4.

IndusInd Media and Communications Limited (Director)

5.

Hinduja Energy (India) Limited (Director)

Directorships indicating

6.

Hinduja National Power Corporation Limited (Director)

7.

Keltech Energies Limited (Non-Executive - Independent

the category of

Director)

Directorship

8.

OneOTT Intertainment Limited (Director)

9.

Hinduja Healthcare Ltd (Director)

PUBLIC COMPANIES:

1.

Seenol Finance and Investments Private Limited (Director)

2.

Hind Filters Private Limited (Director)

1.

Sharp India Limited

a. Audit Committee (Member)

b. Stakeholder Relationship & Share Transfer Committee

(Chairman)

c. Nomination & Remuneration Committee (Member)

Chairmanship /

2.

Hinduja Group Limited

Membership of

Committees

a.

Audit Committee (Member)

b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee (Chairman)

3.

Hinduja Realty Ventures Limited

a.

Audit Committee (Member)

b.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee (Member)

c.

Corporate Social Responsibility (Chairman)

Disclaimer

NXTDigital Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 798 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 -127 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net Debt 2022 11 424 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 -91,5x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 4 440 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart NXTDIGITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nxtdigital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXTDIGITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amar Chintopanth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Parmanand Hinduja Non-Executive Chairman
Ruwanmali Ediriwira Chief Technology Officer
N. K. Rouse Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NXTDIGITAL LIMITED-64.72%54
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-44.04%160 494
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.63%13 821
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.03%12 807
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-43.87%10 927
ITV PLC-32.84%3 587