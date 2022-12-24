Nxtdigital : Change in Director(s)

NXTDIGITAL LIMITED

December 24, 2022

To

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Company Script Code: NXTDIGITAL

Through: NEAPS/Digital Exchange

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Additional Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of resignation of Independent Director.

This is in continuation of our intimation dated December 20, 2022 for resignation of Mr. Prashant Asher, Independent Director from directorship position and from the Board of the Company.

A copy of his resignation letter dated December 19, 2022 and additional details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure-1' and 'Annexure-2' respectively.

Request you to kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For NXTDIGITAL Limited