Conscientious Financial Measures and Nxu’s Innovative Technology Positions Company for Competitive Advantage to Expedite Vision for Electrified Future

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company creating energy storage and charging solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, announced today a strategic shift to focus on its EV charging infrastructure technology. Nxu’s differentiated charging and energy storage technology has the potential to expedite the vision for our collective electrified future, so the immediate focus of the Company is aimed at concentrating and leveraging the resources and efforts that advance the realization of that vision. This re-sequencing of our product roadmap to prioritize our charging technology puts the Company on the path to near-term revenue generation with a unique and highly competitive solution to address the worldwide EV charging station shortage. With the ultimate goal of creating shareholder value and achieving profitability, the Company intends to leverage the favorable economics on its initial deployment to rapidly scale.



“The need for EV charging infrastructure is growing by the second. Our opportunity to immediately contribute to that need is undeniable, so we are narrowing the focus on that portion of our product roadmap and streamlining operations to answer the call,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett.

Nxu is undertaking numerous cost-saving measures to decrease operating expenses through consolidation of vendors and product programs that do not support the core focus of Nxu. Amid greater economic and industry headwinds, additional cost-saving measures must be made through a furlough.

Nxu continues to march toward its ambitious vision of a future where energy is harnessed in a way that is abundant, accessible and infinite, to make electric mobility viable. Near-term, revenue generation from the Company’s proprietary EV charging technology is the priority, including plans to deploy public field trials of Nxu One charging technology in the coming weeks, building on its foundation of demonstrated 1.2 megawatt charging in April, and NACS charging compatibility in July.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

