Nyab Oyj, formerly SkartaNYAB Oyjis a Finland-based company engaged in energy, infrastructure and industrial construction. The Group focuses on the development of renewable energy projects as well. The business consists of five different business areas. Energy and electricity network construction focus on implementing carbon-neutral energy projects in collaboration with industry and public entities. Industrial and other special construction build industrial buildings that meet the needs of customers, for example, for companies in the production and logistics sector, water utilities, workshops, and the paper and mining industries. Earthworks provides construction of thermal power plants, central treatment plants and wind farms. Infrastructure construction design and perform all bridge work, both on land and across waterways. Project development is responsible for Vierivoima concept suitable for municipalities, cities and industry, aiming at carbon-neutral local electricity.