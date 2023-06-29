NYAB Plc
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
29 June 2023 at 15:30
NYAB Plc transitions from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The company has prepared consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 in accordance with IFRS standards. The consolidated financial statements have been attached to this announcement in their entirety together with the auditor's report. The consolidated financial statements also include comparative financial information for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021. The transition date for the IFRS reporting is 1 January 2021.
The adoption of IFRS standards results in a major change in NYAB's reported financial information, as NYAB Sverige AB that NYAB Plc acquired on 31 March 2022 becomes the parent company of the group in accounting. The transaction between the companies has been treated as a reverse acquisition in accordance with IFRS 3 standard, in which case NYAB Sverige AB has been considered as the accounting acquirer and the legal parent company NYAB Plc (Skarta Group Plc at the moment of the transaction) as the accounting acquiree. Consequently, NYAB's Finnish group companies have been consolidated to the IFRS financial statements as of 31 March 2022, and the prior financial information includes figures of NYAB Sverige AB subgroup.
Regarding the consolidated balance sheet, the treatment of the transaction as a reverse acquisition has a particular effect on the calculation of consolidated goodwill. Consequently, goodwill in the IFRS balance sheet of 31 December 2022 is EUR 85.4 million less than in the consolidated balance sheet under FAS. Under IFRS, goodwill is not amortized, but it is regularly tested for impairment. Therefore, transition to IFRS reporting significantly improves the operating profit (EBIT) of the group that has been significantly affected by the amortization of consolidated goodwill under FAS. Other significant transition effects have been presented in section "2. First-time adoption of IFRS standards" of the consolidated financial statements.
Key figures of the consolidated financial statements
1.1.- 31.12.2022
1.1.- 31.12.2021
Revenue, EUR thousand
253,318
131,713
Change in net sales, %
92.3%
5.3%
EBITDA, EUR thousand
30,389
16,741
% of net sales
12.0%
12.7%
EBITA, EUR thousand
27,217
15,612
% of net sales
10.7%
11.9%
Operating Profit (EBIT) , EUR thousand
25,744
15,599
% of net sales
10.2%
11.8%
Profit for the period, EUR thousand
23,320
12,197
Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros
0.03
0.03
Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros
0.03
0.03
Return on equity, %
22.5%
45.4%
Return on capital employed, %
22.7%
54.8%
Equity ratio -%
69.6%
49.7%
Net gearing -%
3.9%
-21.7%
Net debt/EBITDA
0.23
-0.35
Free cash flow, EUR thousand
3,699
5,681
Order backlog, EUR thousand
239,682
162,922
Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2021
EUR thousand
NYAB Sverige AB subgroup
IFRS transition impact
IFRS consolidated financial statements
Revenue
131 758
-45
131 713
Other operating income
186
45
231
Materials and services
-99 173
0
-99 173
Employee benefit expenses
-12 785
0
-12 785
Depreciation and amortisation expense
-982
-159
-1 142
Other operating expenses
-3 419
174
-3 245
Operating profit
15 585
14
15 599
Finance income
44
0
44
Finance expense
-74
-17
-90
Finance costs, net
-30
-17
-47
Profit before taxes
15 555
-2
15 553
Income tax expense
-3 356
0
-3 356
Non-controlling interest
-420
420
0
Profit for the period
11 779
418
12 197
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11 779
-2
11 777
Non-controlling interest
0
420
420
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
0
-523
-523
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
0
-523
-523
Total comprehensive income
11 779
-104
11 675
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11 779
-520
11 259
Non-controlling interests
0
416
416
Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2022
EUR thousand
NYAB Plc Group (FAS)
IFRS transition impact
IFRS consolidated financial statements
Revenue
247 702
5 616
253 318
Other operating income
20 720
-4 701
16 019
Materials and services
-196 941
-6 670
-203 612
Employee benefit expenses
-26 320
-445
-26 764
Depreciation and amortisation expense
-20 858
16 213
-4 645
Other operating expenses
-12 061
3 489
-8 571
Operating profit
12 242
13 503
25 744
Finance income
601
-36
565
Finance expense
-2 238
1 233
-1 004
Finance costs, net
-1 667
1 201
-466
Share of the associate's profits (losses)
-30
4
-27
Changes in untaxed reserves
913
-913
0
Profit before taxes
11 488
13 790
25 278
Income tax expense
-3 092
1 134
-1 958
Profit for the period
8 396
14 924
23 320
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified
0
100
100
Valuation (losses)/gains on fair value through other comprehensive income equity investments
0
-499
-499
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
0
-1 857
-1 857
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
0
-2 257
-2 257
Total comprehensive income
8 396
13 581
21 063
Quarterly consolidated income statement 2022
EUR Thousand
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
Q1-Q4
/2022
Revenue
17 476
55 728
90 349
89 765
253 318
Other operating income
40
615
409
14 955
16 019
Materials and services
-16 576
-42 932
-73 902
-70 202
-203 612
Employee benefit expenses
-3 013
-6 974
-7 632
-9 145
-26 764
Other operating expenses
1 628
-2 929
-2 673
-4 597
-8 571
EBITDA
-445
3 507
6 551
20 776
30 389
Depreciations, amortisations and impairment
-413
-1 330
-1 340
-1 562
-4 645
Operating profit (EBIT)
-858
2 177
5 212
19 213
25 744
Financial income
41
-3
34
493
565
Financial expenses
-127
-271
-277
-329
-1 004
Share of results in associated companies
0
37
4
-68
-27
Profit before tax
-943
1 939
4 972
19 310
25 278
Income tax
-74
-1 259
-634
9
-1 958
Profit for the financial period
-1 017
680
4 339
19 318
23 320
Consolidated balance sheet 31 December 2022
EUR thousand
NYAB Plc Group (FAS)
IFRS transition impact
IFRS consolidated financial statements
Non-current assets
Goodwill
206 544
-85 363
121 182
Intangible assets
31
3 809
3 840
Tangible assets
15 277
-918
14 360
Right-of-use assets
0
3 377
3 377
Participations in associates and joint ventures
11 110
0
11 110
Other non-current receivables and investments
5 624
0
5 624
Deferred tax assets
0
480
480
Total non-current assets
238 587
-78 615
159 973
Current assets
Inventories
2 303
0
2 303
Trade receivables
50 618
0
50 618
Contract assets
22 841
0
22 841
Other receivables
9 536
0
9 536
Cash and cash equivalents
13 827
0
13 827
Total current assets
99 125
0
99 125
Total assets
337 713
-78 615
259 098
EUR thousand
NYAB Plc Group (FAS)
IFRS transition impact
IFRS consolidated financial statements
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
80
0
80
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
273 235
-130 860
142 375
Translation adjustment
-1 503
-878
-2 382
Retained earnings
-9 065
49 410
40 345
Total equity
262 747
-82 328
180 418
Provisions
83
-83
0
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities
11 303
-935
10 367
Lease liabilities
0
2 277
2 277
Deferred tax liabilities
3 134
1 245
4 379
Accrued expenses
0
113
113
Provisions
0
83
83
Total non-current liabilities
14 437
2 782
17 219
Current liabilities
Current interest-bearing liabilities
7 178
0
7 178
Lease liabilities
0
1 014
1 014
Contract liabilities
4 415
7 232
11 647
Trade and other payables
48 852
-7 232
41 621
Total current liabilities
60 446
1 014
61 460
Total liabilities
74 883
3 797
78 680
Total equity and liabilities
337 713
-78 615
259 098
