NYAB Plc

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

29 June 2023 at 15:30

NYAB Plc transitions from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The company has prepared consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 in accordance with IFRS standards. The consolidated financial statements have been attached to this announcement in their entirety together with the auditor's report. The consolidated financial statements also include comparative financial information for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021. The transition date for the IFRS reporting is 1 January 2021.

The adoption of IFRS standards results in a major change in NYAB's reported financial information, as NYAB Sverige AB that NYAB Plc acquired on 31 March 2022 becomes the parent company of the group in accounting. The transaction between the companies has been treated as a reverse acquisition in accordance with IFRS 3 standard, in which case NYAB Sverige AB has been considered as the accounting acquirer and the legal parent company NYAB Plc (Skarta Group Plc at the moment of the transaction) as the accounting acquiree. Consequently, NYAB's Finnish group companies have been consolidated to the IFRS financial statements as of 31 March 2022, and the prior financial information includes figures of NYAB Sverige AB subgroup.

Regarding the consolidated balance sheet, the treatment of the transaction as a reverse acquisition has a particular effect on the calculation of consolidated goodwill. Consequently, goodwill in the IFRS balance sheet of 31 December 2022 is EUR 85.4 million less than in the consolidated balance sheet under FAS. Under IFRS, goodwill is not amortized, but it is regularly tested for impairment. Therefore, transition to IFRS reporting significantly improves the operating profit (EBIT) of the group that has been significantly affected by the amortization of consolidated goodwill under FAS. Other significant transition effects have been presented in section "2. First-time adoption of IFRS standards" of the consolidated financial statements.

Key figures of the consolidated financial statements

1.1.- 31.12.2022 1.1.- 31.12.2021 Revenue, EUR thousand 253,318 131,713 Change in net sales, % 92.3% 5.3% EBITDA, EUR thousand 30,389 16,741 % of net sales 12.0% 12.7% EBITA, EUR thousand 27,217 15,612 % of net sales 10.7% 11.9% Operating Profit (EBIT) , EUR thousand 25,744 15,599 % of net sales 10.2% 11.8% Profit for the period, EUR thousand 23,320 12,197 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros 0.03 0.03 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros 0.03 0.03 Return on equity, % 22.5% 45.4% Return on capital employed, % 22.7% 54.8% Equity ratio -% 69.6% 49.7% Net gearing -% 3.9% -21.7% Net debt/EBITDA 0.23 -0.35 Free cash flow, EUR thousand 3,699 5,681 Order backlog, EUR thousand 239,682 162,922

Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2021

EUR thousand NYAB Sverige AB subgroup IFRS transition impact IFRS consolidated financial statements Revenue 131 758 -45 131 713 Other operating income 186 45 231 Materials and services -99 173 0 -99 173 Employee benefit expenses -12 785 0 -12 785 Depreciation and amortisation expense -982 -159 -1 142 Other operating expenses -3 419 174 -3 245 Operating profit 15 585 14 15 599 Finance income 44 0 44 Finance expense -74 -17 -90 Finance costs, net -30 -17 -47 Profit before taxes 15 555 -2 15 553 Income tax expense -3 356 0 -3 356 Non-controlling interest -420 420 0 Profit for the period 11 779 418 12 197 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 11 779 -2 11 777 Non-controlling interest 0 420 420 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Change in cumulative translation adjustment 0 -523 -523 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 0 -523 -523 Total comprehensive income 11 779 -104 11 675 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 11 779 -520 11 259 Non-controlling interests 0 416 416

Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2022

EUR thousand NYAB Plc Group (FAS) IFRS transition impact IFRS consolidated financial statements Revenue 247 702 5 616 253 318 Other operating income 20 720 -4 701 16 019 Materials and services -196 941 -6 670 -203 612 Employee benefit expenses -26 320 -445 -26 764 Depreciation and amortisation expense -20 858 16 213 -4 645 Other operating expenses -12 061 3 489 -8 571 Operating profit 12 242 13 503 25 744 Finance income 601 -36 565 Finance expense -2 238 1 233 -1 004 Finance costs, net -1 667 1 201 -466 Share of the associate's profits (losses) -30 4 -27 Changes in untaxed reserves 913 -913 0 Profit before taxes 11 488 13 790 25 278 Income tax expense -3 092 1 134 -1 958 Profit for the period 8 396 14 924 23 320 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified 0 100 100 Valuation (losses)/gains on fair value through other comprehensive income equity investments 0 -499 -499 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Change in cumulative translation adjustment 0 -1 857 -1 857 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 0 -2 257 -2 257 Total comprehensive income 8 396 13 581 21 063

Quarterly consolidated income statement 2022

EUR Thousand Q1/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2022 Q4/2022 Q1-Q4 /2022 Revenue 17 476 55 728 90 349 89 765 253 318 Other operating income 40 615 409 14 955 16 019 Materials and services -16 576 -42 932 -73 902 -70 202 -203 612 Employee benefit expenses -3 013 -6 974 -7 632 -9 145 -26 764 Other operating expenses 1 628 -2 929 -2 673 -4 597 -8 571 EBITDA -445 3 507 6 551 20 776 30 389 Depreciations, amortisations and impairment -413 -1 330 -1 340 -1 562 -4 645 Operating profit (EBIT) -858 2 177 5 212 19 213 25 744 Financial income 41 -3 34 493 565 Financial expenses -127 -271 -277 -329 -1 004 Share of results in associated companies 0 37 4 -68 -27 Profit before tax -943 1 939 4 972 19 310 25 278 Income tax -74 -1 259 -634 9 -1 958 Profit for the financial period -1 017 680 4 339 19 318 23 320

Consolidated balance sheet 31 December 2022

EUR thousand NYAB Plc Group (FAS) IFRS transition impact IFRS consolidated financial statements Non-current assets Goodwill 206 544 -85 363 121 182 Intangible assets 31 3 809 3 840 Tangible assets 15 277 -918 14 360 Right-of-use assets 0 3 377 3 377 Participations in associates and joint ventures 11 110 0 11 110 Other non-current receivables and investments 5 624 0 5 624 Deferred tax assets 0 480 480 Total non-current assets 238 587 -78 615 159 973 Current assets Inventories 2 303 0 2 303 Trade receivables 50 618 0 50 618 Contract assets 22 841 0 22 841 Other receivables 9 536 0 9 536 Cash and cash equivalents 13 827 0 13 827 Total current assets 99 125 0 99 125 Total assets 337 713 -78 615 259 098