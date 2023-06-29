NYAB Plc
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
29 June 2023 at 15:30

NYAB Plc transitions from the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The company has prepared consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 in accordance with IFRS standards. The consolidated financial statements have been attached to this announcement in their entirety together with the auditor's report. The consolidated financial statements also include comparative financial information for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021. The transition date for the IFRS reporting is 1 January 2021.

The adoption of IFRS standards results in a major change in NYAB's reported financial information, as NYAB Sverige AB that NYAB Plc acquired on 31 March 2022 becomes the parent company of the group in accounting. The transaction between the companies has been treated as a reverse acquisition in accordance with IFRS 3 standard, in which case NYAB Sverige AB has been considered as the accounting acquirer and the legal parent company NYAB Plc (Skarta Group Plc at the moment of the transaction) as the accounting acquiree. Consequently, NYAB's Finnish group companies have been consolidated to the IFRS financial statements as of 31 March 2022, and the prior financial information includes figures of NYAB Sverige AB subgroup.

Regarding the consolidated balance sheet, the treatment of the transaction as a reverse acquisition has a particular effect on the calculation of consolidated goodwill. Consequently, goodwill in the IFRS balance sheet of 31 December 2022 is EUR 85.4 million less than in the consolidated balance sheet under FAS. Under IFRS, goodwill is not amortized, but it is regularly tested for impairment. Therefore, transition to IFRS reporting significantly improves the operating profit (EBIT) of the group that has been significantly affected by the amortization of consolidated goodwill under FAS. Other significant transition effects have been presented in section "2. First-time adoption of IFRS standards" of the consolidated financial statements.

Key figures of the consolidated financial statements

1.1.- 31.12.2022

1.1.- 31.12.2021

Revenue, EUR thousand

253,318

131,713

Change in net sales, %

92.3%

5.3%

EBITDA, EUR thousand

30,389

16,741

% of net sales

12.0%

12.7%

EBITA, EUR thousand

27,217

15,612

% of net sales

10.7%

11.9%

Operating Profit (EBIT) , EUR thousand

25,744

15,599

% of net sales

10.2%

11.8%

Profit for the period, EUR thousand

23,320

12,197

Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros

0.03

0.03

Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros

0.03

0.03

Return on equity, %

22.5%

45.4%

Return on capital employed, %

22.7%

54.8%

Equity ratio -%

69.6%

49.7%

Net gearing -%

3.9%

-21.7%

Net debt/EBITDA

0.23

-0.35

Free cash flow, EUR thousand

3,699

5,681

Order backlog, EUR thousand

239,682

162,922

Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2021

EUR thousand

NYAB Sverige AB subgroup

IFRS transition impact

IFRS consolidated financial statements

Revenue

131 758

-45

131 713

Other operating income

186

45

231

Materials and services

-99 173

0

-99 173

Employee benefit expenses

-12 785

0

-12 785

Depreciation and amortisation expense

-982

-159

-1 142

Other operating expenses

-3 419

174

-3 245

Operating profit

15 585

14

15 599

Finance income

44

0

44

Finance expense

-74

-17

-90

Finance costs, net

-30

-17

-47

Profit before taxes

15 555

-2

15 553

Income tax expense

-3 356

0

-3 356

Non-controlling interest

-420

420

0

Profit for the period

11 779

418

12 197

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

11 779

-2

11 777

Non-controlling interest

0

420

420

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

0

-523

-523

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

0

-523

-523

Total comprehensive income

11 779

-104

11 675

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

11 779

-520

11 259

Non-controlling interests

0

416

416

Consolidated income statement 1 January - 31 December 2022

EUR thousand

NYAB Plc Group (FAS)

IFRS transition impact

IFRS consolidated financial statements

Revenue

247 702

5 616

253 318

Other operating income

20 720

-4 701

16 019

Materials and services

-196 941

-6 670

-203 612

Employee benefit expenses

-26 320

-445

-26 764

Depreciation and amortisation expense

-20 858

16 213

-4 645

Other operating expenses

-12 061

3 489

-8 571

Operating profit

12 242

13 503

25 744

Finance income

601

-36

565

Finance expense

-2 238

1 233

-1 004

Finance costs, net

-1 667

1 201

-466

Share of the associate's profits (losses)

-30

4

-27

Changes in untaxed reserves

913

-913

0

Profit before taxes

11 488

13 790

25 278

Income tax expense

-3 092

1 134

-1 958

Profit for the period

8 396

14 924

23 320

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified

0

100

100

Valuation (losses)/gains on fair value through other comprehensive income equity investments

0

-499

-499

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

0

-1 857

-1 857

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

0

-2 257

-2 257

Total comprehensive income

8 396

13 581

21 063

Quarterly consolidated income statement 2022

EUR Thousand

Q1/2022

Q2/2022

Q3/2022

Q4/2022

Q1-Q4

/2022

Revenue

17 476

55 728

90 349

89 765

253 318

Other operating income

40

615

409

14 955

16 019

Materials and services

-16 576

-42 932

-73 902

-70 202

-203 612

Employee benefit expenses

-3 013

-6 974

-7 632

-9 145

-26 764

Other operating expenses

1 628

-2 929

-2 673

-4 597

-8 571

EBITDA

-445

3 507

6 551

20 776

30 389

Depreciations, amortisations and impairment

-413

-1 330

-1 340

-1 562

-4 645

Operating profit (EBIT)

-858

2 177

5 212

19 213

25 744

Financial income

41

-3

34

493

565

Financial expenses

-127

-271

-277

-329

-1 004

Share of results in associated companies

0

37

4

-68

-27

Profit before tax

-943

1 939

4 972

19 310

25 278

Income tax

-74

-1 259

-634

9

-1 958

Profit for the financial period

-1 017

680

4 339

19 318

23 320

Consolidated balance sheet 31 December 2022

EUR thousand

NYAB Plc Group (FAS)

IFRS transition impact

IFRS consolidated financial statements

Non-current assets

Goodwill

206 544

-85 363

121 182

Intangible assets

31

3 809

3 840

Tangible assets

15 277

-918

14 360

Right-of-use assets

0

3 377

3 377

Participations in associates and joint ventures

11 110

0

11 110

Other non-current receivables and investments

5 624

0

5 624

Deferred tax assets

0

480

480

Total non-current assets

238 587

-78 615

159 973

Current assets

Inventories

2 303

0

2 303

Trade receivables

50 618

0

50 618

Contract assets

22 841

0

22 841

Other receivables

9 536

0

9 536

Cash and cash equivalents

13 827

0

13 827

Total current assets

99 125

0

99 125

Total assets

337 713

-78 615

259 098

EUR thousand

NYAB Plc Group (FAS)

IFRS transition impact

IFRS consolidated financial statements

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

80

0

80

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

273 235

-130 860

142 375

Translation adjustment

-1 503

-878

-2 382

Retained earnings

-9 065

49 410

40 345

Total equity

262 747

-82 328

180 418

Provisions

83

-83

0

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Non-current interest-bearing liabilities

11 303

-935

10 367

Lease liabilities

0

2 277

2 277

Deferred tax liabilities

3 134

1 245

4 379

Accrued expenses

0

113

113

Provisions

0

83

83

Total non-current liabilities

14 437

2 782

17 219

Current liabilities

Current interest-bearing liabilities

7 178

0

7 178

Lease liabilities

0

1 014

1 014

Contract liabilities

4 415

7 232

11 647

Trade and other payables

48 852

-7 232

41 621

Total current liabilities

60 446

1 014

61 460

Total liabilities

74 883

3 797

78 680

Total equity and liabilities

337 713

-78 615

259 098

