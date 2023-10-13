13.10.23

NYAB has agreed with the Finland's transmission system operator Fingrid on the construction contract for a new 110 kV substation in Metsämaa. The contract includes a new five-field 110 kV switchgear and a control room building with auxiliary systems. The project is related to the renewal of old substations in Southwest Finland and the renovation of the main grid. The planning work is scheduled to begin at the end of this year and earthworks in spring 2024. The entire contract will be completed at the end of 2025.

NYAB was accepted into Fingrid's supplier register in autumn 2022. Access to the register opened up an opportunity to implement Fingrid's 110 kV substation projects and to be involved in implementing significant substation investments in the main grid that are necessary and significant for our society. The first winning substation project for Fingrid was announced in June 2023.

"This agreement is an excellent continuation of our cooperation with Fingrid, which has started well. With this agreement, we will be able to build the first completely new 110 kV substation for the transmission system operator," says Petteri Luhtala, Construction Manager at NYAB's substations.

"It is great that in the current investment boom we are getting new suppliers to implement the growing need for contracting in the main grid. Although NYAB is a relatively new supplier to us as a company, there are also many familiar names in the project organization. On Fingrid's side, we are looking forward to implementing our joint project," says Fingrid's Project Manager Jari Tiusanen.

