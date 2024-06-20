Nykode Therapeutics Announces Updates on its Inverse Vaccine Platform at FOCIS 2024 Meeting

Oslo, Norway, June 20, 2024 - Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a

clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and

development of novel immunotherapies, today announced advancements in its

inverse vaccine platform at the annual Federation of Clinical Immunology

Societies (FOCIS) meeting in San Francisco.



Building on findings previously announced in March at the Antigen-Specific

Immune Tolerance Summit in Boston, Nykode presented extended therapeutic data

from the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of Multiple

Sclerosis (MS). The updates included demonstrating the disease-modifying effects

of two distinct targeting units within its inverse vaccine platform in a

therapeutic regimen, highlighting the versatility and effectiveness of

antigen-presenting cell (APC)-targeting strategies.



At the conference, Nykode presented data, demonstrating a dose-dependent and

disease-modifying effect of its antigen-specific APC-targeting vaccine in a

therapeutic regimen, compared to the delivery of antigen alone, emphasizing the

platform's potential for effective antigen-specific treatment for autoimmune

disorders.



There are approximately 100 different autoimmune diseases affecting about 4% of

the world population, representing a significant unmet medical need for novel

treatments. Nykode is focusing on developing antigen-specific treatments for

autoimmune diseases by using its APC-targeting platform to deliver a

tolerogenic response towards disease-associated antigens.



"These findings represent progress in our ongoing research into inverse vaccines

and autoimmune disease treatment," said Agnete Fredriksen, Chief Scientific

Officer and Co-founder of Nykode. "By exploring different targeting units and

their impact compared to antigen delivery, Nykode aims to refine therapies that

could offer new options for autoimmune conditions, aiming to develop a new class

of drugs that are antigen-specific, with the potential to be both long-lasting

and have limited side effects."



"We are excited about the progress and promise of Nykode's inverse vaccine

platform for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. We are planning initiatives

to advance our efforts, including establishing a subsidiary within Nykode

focused on further progressing the immune tolerance platform. This would allow a

clear focus and increased visibility of the value we believe is associated with

the technology. It will also serve as preparation for new partnerships and

potential direct ownership amongst Nykode shareholders," added Michael Engsig,

CEO.



Nykode presented a poster at FOCIS, with further details available on the Nykode

website at

https://nykode.com/research-and-development/scientific-papers-and-presentations/

.



About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to

the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies with a focus on the

treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nykode's modular vaccine technology

specifically targets antigens to antigen presenting cells (APC), employed with

their cancer vaccines to induce a broad, strong and long-lasting antigen

specific immune response, which correlates with clinical responses in cancer

patients.



Nykode's lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the

treatment of HPV16 induced malignancies, which demonstrated favorable safety and

efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer.

VB10.16 is being expanded into multiple trials for treatment of head and neck

cancer and cervical cancer, including the potential registrational trial of

VB10.16 in HPV16-positive cervical cancer. VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer

neoantigen vaccine, is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the

Roche Group.



The Company's partnerships include Genentech within oncology, and a multi-target

collaboration with Regeneron in oncology and infectious diseases.



Nykode is also utilizing its APC-targeted technology to create an inverse

vaccine platform for the potential use in autoimmune disorders, organ transplant

rejections, anti-drug antibody reactions and allergy.



Nykode Therapeutics' shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD).

Further information about Nykode Therapeutics can be found at

http://www.nykode.com.



Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this

announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature,

forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the

company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and

circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could

cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed

or implied by these forward-looking statements.



Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Alexandra Deschner, Head of IR

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

IR@nykode.com



Nykode Therapeutics ASA

Oslo Science Park

Gaustadalléen 21

N-0349 Oslo, Norway





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621941_240620_autoimmune update - PR_FINAL.pdf

