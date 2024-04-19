NYKODE THERAPEUTICS ASA REPORT ON REMUNERATION TO EXECUTIVE MANGEMENT FOR 2023 Prepared for Board of Directors meeting April 18, 2024 INTRODUCTION This report on remuneration to executive management and the Board of Directors (the "Report") is prepared by the Board of Directors of Nykode Therapeutics ASA ("Nykode" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiary the "Group"). The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act 1997 section 6-16 b, the Norwegian Regulation on Guidelines and Report on Remuneration of Leading Employees of 2020 (Nw.: Forskrift om retningslinjer og rapport om godtgjørelse for ledende personer) section 6. The Report comprises remuneration to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer, Chief Development Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Legal Officer (the "Executive Management") for the financial year 2023. The Executive Management consists of the people who are considered part of the Groups senior management team, but also leads the significant operational areas and have significant influence on the operational decisions in the Company. The purpose of the Report is to provide a comprehensive, clear and understandable overview over awarded and due gross salary and remuneration to Executive Management for the last financial year and to what extent the remuneration is linked to the performance of the Company. The Report provides details, both in total and individualized, on the remuneration of the Company's Executive Management. In addition to detailing the remuneration to the Executive Management, the Report extends its scope to include the remuneration to the Company's Board of Directors. This section delves into the compensation structure for the Board members, recognizing their critical role in governance, strategic oversight, and providing direction to the Company's Executive Management team. The remuneration to the Board of Directors is designed to reflect the responsibilities and the value of the contributions made by each member towards the Company's growth and governance. The guidelines for remuneration of Executive Management are prepared by the Board of Directors for consideration of the Annual General Meeting. On June 1, 2022, the Company converted from a private limited liability company (AS) to a public limited liability company (ASA), and the first remuneration guidelines were approved at the annual general meeting held on May 11, 2023. The remuneration guidelines are available on the Company's website. Nykode Therapeutics AS | Gaustadalléen 21, N-0349 Oslo, Norway | +47 22 95 81 93 | nykode.com | Org. no. N-990 646 066 MVA

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2023 Key events 2023 The Company reported several key events during 2023, including: Announced collaboration with the gynecologic study group GOG Foundation to conduct the planned the VB-C-04 trial in advanced cervical cancer.

VB-C-04 trial in advanced cervical cancer. The company expanded its clinical collaboration with Roche, evaluating VB10.16 in combination with Roche's atezolizumab in a potentially registrational trial for advanced cervical cancer.

Received approvals to initiate the VB-C-03 trial in Europe with VB10.16 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for head and neck cancer.

VB-C-03 trial in Europe with VB10.16 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for head and neck cancer. Positive final results from the Phase 2 trial of VB10.16 with PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab in cervical cancer, showing promising survival data and a favorable safety profile.

Safety clearance for the 9 mg dose of VB10.NEO in the VB-N-02 trial, with no safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities. FDA approval for the IND application for the VB-C-04 trial.

VB-N-02 trial, with no safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities. FDA approval for the IND application for the VB-C-04 trial.

VB-C-04 trial. Hosted Capital Markets Days in New York and Oslo, presenting previously unpublished data on VB10.16 and VB10.NEO and providing update on the partnership with Regeneron.

Presented data on mRNA delivery of Vaccibodies, its APC-targeted vaccine technology. The data demonstrated that Vaccibodies consistently result in faster, broader and stronger immune responses compared to non-targeted vaccines, whether delivered as DNA or mRNA.

Showcased preclinical data indicating potent T cell responses and potential in autoimmune disease models.

Successfully completed a private placement raising USD 45 million in gross proceeds from an oversubscribed private placement, significantly broadening the existing shareholder base with substantial participation from international life science specialist investors.

Announced the expansion of the pipeline with the addition of NYK011, a potential first-in-class preclinical oncology vaccine program aimed at preventing and treating colorectal cancer. For further details on the Company's performance in 2023, reference is made to the Company's consolidated annual accounts for 2023.

TOTAL REMUNERATION OF EXECUTIVE MANGEMENT IN THE COMPANY Table 1 below sets out total remuneration, split by component, paid and due to each member of Executive Management in the Company for the last financial year. Table 1 - Total remuneration of Executive Management in the Company in 2023 Name and position Currency Reported Fixed remuneration Variable remuneration financial year Michael Engsig CEO Harald Gurvin CFO Agnete Fredriksen CBO Mikkel W. Pedersen CSO Klaus Edvardsen1 CDO Louise Stubbe2 CLO Other Proportion of Extraordinary Total fixed and variable Base salary Fees benefits One-year variable items Pension expense remuneration remuneration DKK 2023 2 682 454 - 3 040 1 023 804 - 242 231 3 951 529 74%/26% DKK 2022 2 259 377 - 10 200 524 579 - 235 993 3 030 149 83%/17% NOK 2023 3 036 619 - 12 732 863 693 - 168 614 4 081 657 79%/21% NOK 2022 2 612 038 - 10 200 568 219 - 159 817 3 350 274 83%/17% NOK 2023 2 991 591 - 12 732 836 418 - 171 819 4 012 560 79%/21% NOK 2022 2 372 707 - 10 200 522 760 - 162 902 3 068 569 83%/17% DKK 2023 1 979 791 - 3 556 618 223 - 213 180 2 814 751 78%/22% DKK 2022 1 620 612 - 10 200 386 389 - 173 825 2 191 026 82%/18% DKK 2023 2 331 533 - 3 556 704 990 - 243 100 3 283 179 79%/21% DKK 2022 916 667 - 5 100 239 250 - 95 919 1 256 936 81%/19% DKK 2023 1 794 590 - 3 556 542 880 - 187 200 2 538 426 79%/21% DKK 2022 618 327 - - 141 375 - 65 000 824 702 83%/17% Klaus Edvardsen commenced the position July 1, 2022

Base salary The base salary is the main element of the remuneration. The base salary of Executive Management is, as a main rule, reviewed annually by the Remuneration Committee and the Board. In determining the base salary, and the adjustment thereof, factors taken into consideration include the individual's skills, experience and performance, the general responsibility of the role, general salary adjustment in the Company, market data for comparable roles in the industry and the financial situation of the Company. Short Term Incentive Plan The Executive Management has a compensation package which includes an annual bonus payment of up to 40% of the fixed annual base salary. For the CEO, the annual bonus payment is up to 50% of the fixed annual base salary. The bonus payment is based on the achievement of pre-defined corporate goals. As a general rule, there will be three to five main corporate goals in a year, and each main corporate goal may include sub-goals. The corporate goals are set to promote the Company's strategy and to encourage behavior which is in the long-term interest of the Company. The selection of corporate goals and relative weighting of these is approved by the Board, following preparation and recommendation by the Remuneration Committee. The level of achievement of the corporate goals each year is approved by the Board, following preparation and recommendation by the Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Committee may also propose discretionary bonuses that are not bound by set goals/milestones and may rather be based on exceptional performance and achievements during a period. Pension plan The Company has a defined contribution pension plan for its Executive Management which meets the statutory requirements in Norway and Denmark. Contributions are paid to pension insurance plans and charged to the income statement in the period to which the contributions relate. Once the contributions have been paid, there are no further payment obligations. For members of Executive Management employed in the Norwegian entity, the contributions are currently 7% of the annual salary up to 7.1 times the basic amount (G) of the Norwegian National Insurance Scheme, and thereafter 13% up to 12 times G. For members of Executive Management employed in the Danish entity, the contributions are currently 10% of the annual salary. Benefits in kinds and other benefits Executive Management are given the benefits in kind that are common market practice, i.e., telephone expenses, a laptop, free broadband connection, newspapers and general insurances (travel, health etc). The benefits in kind for Executive Management may be updated in line with the regular update of Company policies.

SHARE BASED REMUNERATION Nykode has implemented a long-term incentive plan (the "2020 Share Option Plan"), by way of a share-option program for Executive Management and eligible employees from Associate Director level and above as decided by the Board. Skilled employees are Nykode's most important resource for success. The Company is dependent on recruiting and retaining competent employees to promote the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability. The share- option program has been established as a contribution to achieving this. The current guidelines for the share-option program were approved in 2020 and shall apply for 2021 through 2023, unless extended by the Board. As a main rule, the Company grants options annually shortly after the annual general meeting, however the Company may in its sole discretion decide to grant options on an ad hoc basis, including for onboarding of new hires. The number of outstanding options shall currently not exceed 7.5 % of the Company's total outstanding shares at any point in time and annual grants shall not exceed 1.5% of the outstanding shares. The CEO is responsible to make a proposal on annual basis to the Remuneration Committee, for approval by the Board, for the number of options to be granted to Executive Management (excluding the CEO) and other eligible employees in any annual grant. The proposed number of options will depend on amongst other the seniority level, base salary and share price at the time. The Remuneration Committee will make a proposal to the Board, for their approval, for any options awarded to the CEO in an annual grant. Unless otherwise determined by the Board, the base strike price for options granted shall be equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the last 20 trading days before the grant date. The share options shall vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year, 25% after two years, 25% after three years and the remaining 25% after four years. Any non-exercised options expire five years after grant. The exercise price of exercised options shall be settled by cash contribution. If an option holder resigns or is lawfully dismissed by the Company, all unvested options shall lapse. Options which are vested prior to the date of notice of resignation/dismissal may be exercised at the later of (i) the expiry of the second exercise period following the termination date of the option holders' employment, and (ii) six months following the termination date of the option holders' employment. Prior to 2020, Executive Management has been awarded warrants following individual warrant agreements.

Table 2 - Share options awarded or due to the Executive Management for the financial year 2023 Name and Position The main condition of the option plan Information regarding the reported financial year Opening balance Closing balance Michael Engsig CEO Harald Gurvin CFO Agnete B. Fredriksen CBO Specification on plan Warrant agreement 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant Option agreement3 2020 Share Option Plan - onboarding 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant Award date Strike price of the share (NOK) 16.10.2019 8.8 16.05.2022 34.99 07.07.2023 28.47 24.11.2023 8.8 04.05.2021 76.77 16.05.2022 34.99 07.07.2023 28.47 16.05.2022 34.99 07.07.2023 28.47 Share options Share options Share options Share option Share options Share options awarded at the awarded in vested in 2023 exercised in terminated in awarded and beginning of the 2023 2023 2023 unvested at the year end of the year 2 910 000 - - - 2 910 000 - 334 927 - 83 731 - - 251 196 - 423 878 - - - 423 878 - 2 910 000 - - - 2 910 000 800 000 - 200 000 - - 400 000 140 214 - 35 053 - - 105 161 - 167 876 - - - 167 876 128 997 - 32 249 - - 96 748 - 154 446 - - - 154 446 The options awarded to the CEO were conditional upon the existing warrants held by him not being exercised before their expiry on December 31, 2023.

Table 2 - Share options awarded or due to the Executive Management for the financial year 2023 (Continued) Name and Position The main condition of the option plan Information regarding the reported financial year Opening balance Closing balance Mikkel W. Pedersen CSO Klaus Edvardsen CDO Louise Stubbe CLO Specification on plan 2020 Share Option Plan - onboarding 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - onboarding 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant 2020 Share Option Plan - onboarding 2020 Share Option Plan - annual grant Award date Strike price of the share (NOK) 03.06.2021 81.14 16.05.2022 34.99 07.07.2023 28.47 01.07.2022 31.11 07.07.2023 28.47 01.08.2022 29.44 07.07.2023 28.47 Share options Share options Share options Share option Share options Share options awarded at the awarded in vested in 2023 exercised in terminated in awarded and beginning of the 2023 2023 2023 unvested at the year end of the year 200 000 - 50 000 - - 100 000 123 348 - 30 837 - - 92 511 - 156 108 - - - 156 108 200 000 - 50 000 - - 150 000 - 193 322 - - - 193 322 101 410 - 25 352 - - 76 058 - 137 083 - - - 137 083

APPLICATION OF PERFORMANCE CRITERIA A prerequisite for the successful implementation of the Company's business strategy and safeguarding of its long-term interests, including its sustainability, is that the Company can recruit and retain qualified personnel. The Company must therefore offer a competitive total remuneration. The remuneration of Executive Management shall be competitive but not leading, motivational and flexible, and may consist of the following components: base salary, short term incentive plan, long term incentive plan, pension benefits, and other benefits. The performance measures for the Executive Management's variable remuneration for 2023 have been selected to promote the Company's strategy and to encourage behavior which is in the long-term interest of the Company. The selection of company goals and relative weighting of these are approved by the Board of Directors. The final approval of the achieved goals is also determined by the Board of Directors. Company goals for 2023 were as follows: # Goal / Target Weight Achieved 1 Development Corporate Goals 40% 2 Research Corporate Goals 35% 3 Financial Corporate Goals 25% TOTAL 100% 72.5% The Company has paid out bonuses for the reported financial year pursuant to a bonus scheme for Executive Management, which is based on the Company's achievement of company goals.

Table 3 - Performance of Executive Management in the reported financial year Name and Position Michael Engsig CEO Harald Gurvin CFO Agnete B. Fredriksen CBO Mikkel W. Pedersen CSO Klaus Edvardsen CDO Louise Stubbe CLO Criteria related to the remuneration Relative weighting Measured Currency Actual award component performance Company goals 100% 72.5% DKK 1 023 804 Company goals 100% 72.5% NOK 863 693 Company goals 100% 72.5% NOK 836 418 Company goals 100% 72.5% DKK 618 223 Company goals 100% 72.5% DKK 704 990 Company goals 100% 72.5% DKK 542 880 USE OF RIGHT TO RECLAIM The Group has not used any right to reclaim during the reported period.