Nykode Therapeutics : Conversion to public limited liability company registered

Company Announcement

Nykode Therapeutics ASA - Conversion to public limited liability company registered

Oslo, Norway, June 2, 2022 - Nykode Therapeutics ASA (Euronext Growth (Oslo): NYKD), a clinical- stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies, today announced that its conversion to a public limited liability company has been registered.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on May 12, 2022 by Nykode Therapeutics ASA regarding the annual general meeting held the same date. The resolutions made by the general meeting, including, inter alia, the conversion of the company into a public limited liability company, change of company name and, consequently, necessary amendments to the articles of association, have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new name of the company is Nykode Therapeutics ASA.

Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode's modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode's lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase II trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is in Phase 1b for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase 1/2a for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer. Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase 1/2 trial with two next-generationCOVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company's partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

