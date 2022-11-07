Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Nykode Therapeutics AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VACC   NO0010714785

NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS

(VACC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-11-07 am EST
25.60 NOK   +1.59%
Nykode Therapeutics : Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare conference, 2022 – presentation

11/07/2022 | 10:44am EST
Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare conference

November 8, 2022

Forward-looking statement

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation may contain certain forward- looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate.

A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Nykode Therapeutics | Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference| Non-confidential

2

Today's presenters from Nykode management

International management team with solid drug development experience

MICHAEL ENGSIG

Chief Executive

Officer

Wide-ranging experience from leading early-stage drug discovery through late-stage and commercial development​

  • Takeda and Nycomed
  • PPD​
  • KLIFO​

AGNETE FREDRIKSEN

Chief Business Officer & Co-founder

More than 20 years experience with APC-targeted vaccines from

drug discovery to clinical development in various leadership positions at

  • Vaccibody/Nykode

Nykode Therapeutics | Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference| Non-confidential

On our way to build the leading immunotherapy company

CLINICALLYVALIDATEDPLATFORM

  • Proven ability to generate broad CD8 killer T cell responses correlating with clinical efficacy
  • Broad clinical experience
    • 4 clinical products
    • 5 clinical trials in 8 countries
    • 12 different indications
    • >150 subjects exposed
  • Well-toleratedas mono-and combination therapy

TOPTIER COLLABORATORS

BUILDINGINTERNALCAPABILITIES

  • More than 150 FTEs (>80% in Research and Development)
  • Office in Oslo and Copenhagen
  • Discovery, bioinfomatics, in vivo and GCLP immunomonitoring in house

BROAD FUTURE POTENTIAL

  • Pipeline with clinical products applicable for multiple indications

within oncology plus infectious

Modular technology platform that can fuel multiple first-

diseases and autoimmunity

in-class and best-in-class products with unique mechanism of actions

Improvements in progress keeping Nykode ahead of

competition

• Modular technology platform that can

Broad applicability with ongoing activities in oncology,

infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders

fuel multiple products

STRONGCASHPOSIITIION

  • Total liquidity of $223 mill end 1H 2022
  • Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange

Nykode Therapeutics | Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference| Non-confidential

4

Pipeline

Program

Indication

Discovery/

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Partnerships

Preclinical

Nykode

HPV16+ cervical cancer1

VB10.16 (off-the-shelf)

Oncology

HPV16+ head and neck cancer

Internal (off-the-shelf)

Undisclosed targets

VB10.COV2

SARS-CoV-2

Infectious

Disease

Internal

Undisclosed targets

Partnered

VB10.NEO (individualized)

Melanoma, lung, bladder, renal,

head and neck

Oncology

VB10.NEO (individualized)

Locally advanced and

metastatic tumors

Regeneron (programs 1 - 3)

Undisclosed

(off-the-shelf)

Infectious

Regeneron (programs 4 - 5)

Undisclosed

Disease

1

2

3

3

4

4

1. Roche supplies atezolizumab; 2. Collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies on SARS-CoV-2 T cell vaccine; 3. Genentech has an exclusive license to VB10.NEO; 4. Collaboration with Regeneron

Nykode Therapeutics | Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference| Non-confidential

5

Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2022 -278 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 854 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 -32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 310 M 711 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2022 33,5x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS
Duration : Period :
Nykode Therapeutics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,20 NOK
Average target price 102,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thyrring Engsig Chief Executive Officer
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Mona Welschof Chief Clinical Officer
Mette Husbyn Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS-68.77%711
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS40.63%79 271
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.21%79 135
BIONTECH SE-40.14%37 500
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.16%33 744
GENMAB A/S12.70%25 753