    VACC   NO0010714785

NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS

(VACC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/31 10:25:17 am EDT
34.24 NOK   +1.84%
02:02aNykode Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
02:00aNykode Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/18Mandatory notification of acquisition of shares by primary insider
AQ
Nykode Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2022 | 02:02am EDT
OSLO, Norway, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Engsig, and Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Agnete Fredriksen, will present and provide a corporate update at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2022 at 8.30 p.m. CET/ 2.30 p.m. ET and are available for 1:1 investor meetings.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

Nykode Therapeutics
Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase II trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is in Phase 1b for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase 1/2a for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer. Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase 1/2 trial with two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on Euronext Growth (Oslo), a trading platform operated by Euronext, the leading Pan-European market infrastructure. The ticker code is NYKD. Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at www.nykode.com.

Contact for Nykode Therapeutics AS:

CEO Michael Engsig
Nykode Therapeutics AS
IR@nykode.com

Nykode Therapeutics AS

Oslo Science Park
Gaustadalléen 21
N-0349 Oslo, Norway

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.


Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2022 -271 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 780 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 927 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 52,6x
EV / Sales 2023 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 38,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,24 NOK
Average target price 102,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thyrring Engsig Chief Executive Officer
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Mona Welschof Chief Clinical Officer
Mette Husbyn Chief Technical Officer
