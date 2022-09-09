No results for this search
Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Nykode Therapeutics AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VACC   NO0010714785

NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS

(VACC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-09 am EDT
36.94 NOK   +5.18%
11:01aNykode Therapeutics to present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
09/08Oslo Børs to Add Nykode Therapeutics to Benchmark, Mutual Fund Indices
MT
08/24Nykode Therapeutics - Quarterly report 2Q 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nykode Therapeutics to present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/09/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Engsig, and Chief Business Officer & Co-founder, Agnete Fredriksen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET and are available for 1:1 investor meetings.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About Nykode Therapeutics
Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase II trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is in Phase 1b for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase 1/2a for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer. Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase 1/2 trial with two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com.

Contact for Nykode Therapeutics ASA:

Chief Business Officer, Agnete Fredriksen
Nykode Therapeutics ASA
IR@nykode.com

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

Oslo Science Park
Gaustadalléen 21
N-0349 Oslo, Norway

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.


All news about NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS
11:01aNykode Therapeutics to present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Confere..
GL
09/08Oslo Børs to Add Nykode Therapeutics to Benchmark, Mutual Fund Indices
MT
08/24Nykode Therapeutics - Quarterly report 2Q 2022
AQ
08/23Nykode Therapeutics AS Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/22Nykode Therapeutics to announce financial results for the first half of 2022 and host w..
AQ
08/22Nykode Therapeutics to announce financial results for the first half of 2022 and host w..
GL
08/22Nykode Therapeutics to announce financial results for the first half of 2022 and host w..
AQ
06/21Nykode Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results in HPV+ Cervical Cancer Phase 2 ..
CI
06/16Nykode Therapeutics uplisted to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange
GL
06/16NYKODE THERAPEUTICS : Prospectus for listing on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 -278 M -27,6 M -27,6 M
Net cash 2022 1 854 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 187 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 51,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,70x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS
Duration : Period :
Nykode Therapeutics AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,12 NOK
Average target price 102,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thyrring Engsig Chief Executive Officer
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Mona Welschof Chief Clinical Officer
Mette Husbyn Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYKODE THERAPEUTICS AS-56.48%1 011
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.34%81 594
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.25%75 782
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.60%74 114
BIONTECH SE-42.90%35 772
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-30.22%34 524