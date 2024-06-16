Certain Common Stock of Nyle Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Nyle Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 20-DEC-2023 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

Regarding this offering and the offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Hito Takahashi, the stock lender and seller, Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd., the seller, Hitoshi Nagasawa, Ryosuke Takashina, Kentaro Doi, Masashi Otani and Jun Narimatsu, the Company, Shareholders Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc., Anniversaire HOLDINGS Inc., and Hiroshi Hamada; our stock acquisition rights holders Strategy Partners Inc.; Naoko Omura, Yuji Umemoto, Ryo Morikawa, Hiroyuki Tomita, Kenta Harikae, Shinya Asida; Nozomi Fujino, Katsuhiro Hamamoto, Shoto Kudo, Riko Miyoshi, Soki Tanaka, Akari Soma, Shiro Fukuda, Toshio Miura, and Katsuyuki Sanpei have made an offer to the joint lead manager for this offering and the offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters. During the period starting from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement and ending on June 16, 2024, which is the 180th day from the date of listing (commencement of trading), without the prior written consent of the joint lead managers, The Company has promised not to issue, transfer or sell the Company's common stock (including latent shares) held on its own account as of the date of the principal underwriting agreement and the securities that have the right to acquire the Company's common stock.



SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. and SBI AI & Blockchain Fund, which are the sellers, and shareholders, JIC Venture Growth Fund No. 1 Investment Limited Partnership, EEI No. 4 Innovation & Impact Investment Limited Partnership, and DIMENSION Investment Business The limited liability partnership, SBI Ventures Two Co., Ltd., Green Ventures No. 1 Investment Business Limited Partnership, NVCC No. 9 Investment Business Limited Partnership, Adways Ventures Co., Ltd., and Digital Advertising Consortium Co., Ltd., have made a statement to the joint lead manager company, during the period commencing on the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement relating to this offering and the secondary offering through purchase and acceptance by the underwriters and ending on March 18, 2024, which is the 90th day from the listing (trading start) date, as joint lead manager.