MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and rights or warrants to buy common stocks. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed income securities of infrastructure companies. New York Life Investments serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC serves as the Fund's subadvisor.