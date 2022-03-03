Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYMX   BSP733981026

NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(NYMX)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 11:10:48 am
1.76 USD   +5.39%
11:01aNYMOX Announces Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate
GL
2021Nymox Shareholder Update
GL
2021Nymox Shareholder Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NYMOX Announces Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has submitted the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Triflutate to seek marketing approval in the U.S. for Fexapotide Triflutate for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The submission of the application does not involve any guarantees or forward looking statements regarding outcomes of the submission. The Company will continue to make updates on all material and required developments with the application, and in accordance with prior statements provided in the Company’s regular SEC filings.

Nymox intends to submit applications in other major markets in the near term and will provide updates at the appropriate times in due course.

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:
Randall Lanham
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 1-800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com


All news about NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
11:01aNYMOX Announces Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Fexapotide Trif..
GL
2021Nymox Shareholder Update
GL
2021Nymox Shareholder Update
GL
2021Nymox Shareholder Update
AQ
2021Nymox Pharmaceutical Files for Up to $25 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
2021NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL : Other securityholders documents - English
PU
2021NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K..
PU
2021NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
2021NYMOX Presenting at Torrey Hills Capital Emerging Growth Conference
GL
2021NYMOX : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1 283x
EV / Sales 2020 37 731x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Averback Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Randall J. Lanham COO, Secretary, Director & General Counsel
David S. Morse Independent Director
James G. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION28.46%142
MODERNA, INC.-41.78%59 569
LONZA GROUP AG-15.15%52 044
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-17.64%44 363
SEAGEN INC.-18.06%23 262
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.76%19 618