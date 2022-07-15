Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NYMX   BSP733981026

NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(NYMX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.2360 USD   +9.26%
09:31aNYMOX Updates Shareholders
GL
09:30aNYMOX Updates Shareholders
AQ
07/14Nymox Pharmaceutical Receives Deficiency Notice From NASDAQ Over Minimum Bid Price; Shares Fall Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NYMOX Updates Shareholders

07/15/2022 | 09:31am EDT
IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) today announced an update to its shareholders regarding progress in the Company business activities. Nymox wishes to assure our shareholders that business plans are continuing to be developed and are on track. The Company will provide regular and further specific details when there is upcoming material information available to share. In the meantime, ongoing initiatives are continuing and are being positively advanced.

Dr. Paul Averback, President and CEO stated, "The Company is well funded and despite setbacks we have advanced our main projects. We expect to provide important further details this summer and also this fall in Q3 and Q4."

For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Reports.

For Further Information Contact:
Randall Lanham
1-800-93NYMOX
www.nymox.com


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 19,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 37 731x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,8%
Managers and Directors
Paul Averback Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Randall J. Lanham COO, Secretary, Director & General Counsel
David S. Morse Independent Director
James G. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION-73.82%20
MODERNA, INC.-37.03%63 610
LONZA GROUP AG-27.91%41 357
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.86%40 127
SEAGEN INC.13.97%32 432
CELLTRION, INC.-4.55%19 753