Nymox Pharmaceutical : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

Bay & Deveaux Streets

Nassau, The Bahamas

Contact person: Erik Danielsen

Tel. 800-936-9669, e-mail: edanielsen@nymox.com, fax: 514-332-2227

77,961,151 shares as of December 31, 2020

In this annual report, the terms 'Nymox', 'The Corporation', 'The Company', 'we' and 'us' refers to both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its subsidiaries, Nymox Corporation and Serex Inc. Unless otherwise indicated all dollar amounts are in United States Dollars.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: This Amendment No. 1 to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp annual filing on Form 20-F is only being filed to amend the description of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee in the Section entitled Board Practices. That section is amended to read as follows:.

The Corporate Governance Committee consists of the independent directors of the Board. The Chairman of the Committee is Mr. James G. Robinson.; the other members are M. Richard Cutler, Esq. and. David Morse. This Committee has the general mandate of providing an independent and regular review of the management, business and affairs of Nymox, including our corporate governance. This Committee also reviews and approves director nominations to ensure each nominee meets the requisite requirements under applicable corporate and securities laws, rules and regulations and otherwise possesses the skills, judgment and independence appropriate for a director of a public corporation.

