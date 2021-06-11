Log in
Nymox Pharmaceutical : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)

06/11/2021
United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

Amendment No. 1

Form 20-F

☐ Registration Statement pursuant to section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or

☒ Annual Report pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

or

☐ Transition Report pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or

☐ Shell Corporation Report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of event requiring this Shell Corporation Report for the transition period from ________ to ________

Commission File Number: 001-12033

NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Bahamas

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Bay & Deveaux Streets

Nassau, The Bahamas

(Address of principal executive offices)

Contact person: Erik Danielsen

Tel. 800-936-9669, e-mail: edanielsen@nymox.com, fax: 514-332-2227

(name, telephone, e-mail and/or facsimile number and address of company contact person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

(NASDAQ Capital Market)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act

None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act

None

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

77,961,151 shares as of December 31, 2020

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ☐ No ☒

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate website; if any, every interactive Date File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232-405 of this chapter) during the preceding twelve months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, or a non-accelerated filer. See definition of 'accelerated filer and large accelerated filer' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer ☐

Accelerated filer ☒

Non-accelerated filer ☐

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP ☐

International Financial Reporting

Standards ☒

Other ☐

as issued by the International

Accounting Standards Board.

If 'Other' has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow:

Item 17 ☐ Item 18 ☐

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell Company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes ☐ No ☒

In this annual report, the terms 'Nymox', 'The Corporation', 'The Company', 'we' and 'us' refers to both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and its subsidiaries, Nymox Corporation and Serex Inc. Unless otherwise indicated all dollar amounts are in United States Dollars.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: This Amendment No. 1 to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp annual filing on Form 20-F is only being filed to amend the description of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee in the Section entitled Board Practices. That section is amended to read as follows:.

The Corporate Governance Committee consists of the independent directors of the Board. The Chairman of the Committee is Mr. James G. Robinson.; the other members are M. Richard Cutler, Esq. and. David Morse. This Committee has the general mandate of providing an independent and regular review of the management, business and affairs of Nymox, including our corporate governance. This Committee also reviews and approves director nominations to ensure each nominee meets the requisite requirements under applicable corporate and securities laws, rules and regulations and otherwise possesses the skills, judgment and independence appropriate for a director of a public corporation.

2

SIGNATURES

The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing this Amendment No. 1 to Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this annual report on its behalf.

NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(Registrant)

Date: June 11, 2021

/s/ Paul Averback

Paul Averback,

Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

3

Disclaimer

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
