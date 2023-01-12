Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nynomic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M7U   DE000A0MSN11

NYNOMIC AG

(M7U)
05:39:22 2023-01-12 am EST
37.58 EUR   -2.40%
05:30aEsg Rating 2023 : Nynomic improves to “very good” / ESG lead confirmed
PU
2022Nynomic : Letter to Shareholders 02/2022
PU
2022Nynomic Ag : Management Board contract of Maik Müller extended ahead of schedule
PU
ESG Rating 2023: Nynomic improves to “very good” / ESG lead confirmed

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
Nynomic AG has once again proactively and voluntarily undergone an intensive review of its sustainability performance. Compared to the initial assessment last year, imug rating GmbH, a leading independent ESG rating agency, upgraded the sustainability rating of the Nynomic Group from "good" to "very good", despite increased assessment requirements. The entire corporate group was examined and re-evaluated in terms of sustainability management, products/services and controversies according to internationally recognized requirements. A high percentage of Nynomic's products and services are recognized as positive from a sustainability perspective. At the same time, Nynomic is not active in any critical business activities or involved in controversies.

"We are proud of being among the top companies in ESG. Also in sustainability, we aim to further expand our leading position in the photonics industry and in the Scale Index," comment Maik Müller and Fabian Peters, Management Board Members of Nynomic AG. "The further expansion of our strong sustainability performance has become a success factor. As a clear signal and investment criteria in the evaluation of Nynomic AG on the capital market, our very good ESG rating demonstrates our commitment to transparency and trustworthiness. We are very pleased with the improved rating result and see it as an incentive to do even better."

Please find more information on the current imug ESG rating of Nynomic AGhere.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nynomic AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 114 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 9,15 M 9,84 M 9,84 M
Net Debt 2022 1,60 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NYNOMIC AG
Duration : Period :
Nynomic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYNOMIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38,50 €
Average target price 53,00 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabian Peters Co-Chairman-Management Board
Maik Müller Co-Chairman-Management Board
Hans Wörmcke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Harbeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Claussen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYNOMIC AG13.40%244
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.22%34 639
SHIMADZU CORPORATION1.20%8 429
TECAN GROUP AG3.78%5 862
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-12.10%2 657
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD6.61%1 444