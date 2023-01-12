ESG Rating 2023: Nynomic improves to “very good” / ESG lead confirmed

Nynomic AG has once again proactively and voluntarily undergone an intensive review of its sustainability performance. Compared to the initial assessment last year, imug rating GmbH, a leading independent ESG rating agency, upgraded the sustainability rating of the Nynomic Group from "good" to "very good", despite increased assessment requirements. The entire corporate group was examined and re-evaluated in terms of sustainability management, products/services and controversies according to internationally recognized requirements. A high percentage of Nynomic's products and services are recognized as positive from a sustainability perspective. At the same time, Nynomic is not active in any critical business activities or involved in controversies.

"We are proud of being among the top companies in ESG. Also in sustainability, we aim to further expand our leading position in the photonics industry and in the Scale Index," comment Maik Müller and Fabian Peters, Management Board Members of Nynomic AG. "The further expansion of our strong sustainability performance has become a success factor. As a clear signal and investment criteria in the evaluation of Nynomic AG on the capital market, our very good ESG rating demonstrates our commitment to transparency and trustworthiness. We are very pleased with the improved rating result and see it as an incentive to do even better."