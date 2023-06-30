Wedel (Holst.), June 29, 2023

Nynomic AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022 today, Thursday, June 29, 2023. After having conducted virtual AGMs in the past three years, the company once again held the event with the physical presence of its shareholders. The decision to organize the AGM in Hamburg for the first time demonstrates Nynomic Group's commitment to meeting high standards and expectations. The choice of a location with better accessibility and infrastructure was positively received and appreciated by the attending shareholders.

The chairman of the meeting, Supervisory Board Chairman Hans Wörmcke, opened the AGM punctually at 11:00 am.

In their presentation, the Management Board Members Maik Müller and Fabian Peters looked back on an extremely successful financial year 2022, in which the Nynomic Group once again succeeded in generating significant growth and achieving record results. Looking ahead to the current financial year 2023, the Management Board emphasized the higher volatility in sales during the year and expressed overall high confidence for the further course of the year, especially considering the record order backlog in Q1 2023.

After the Management Board and the Supervisory Board had answered the questions posed, the voting on the agenda items to be resolved followed.

Almost all agenda items were approved by the Annual General Meeting with large majorities. This underlines the shareholders' confidence in the business strategy and in the Group's Management Board and provides a solid basis for future growth.

The voting results in detail:

The entire balance sheet profit of the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 35,465,579.89 will be carried forward to new account

The members of the Management Board in the 2022 financial year, Mr. Fabian Peters and Mr. Maik Müller, will be discharged for this period

The members of the Company's Supervisory Board in the 2022 financial year, Hans Wörmcke, Dr. Sven Claussen and Hartmut Harbeck discharge is granted for this period

Clauß Paal & Partner mbB Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Münster, is appointed as auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2023

The resolution on the conclusion of a profit transfer agreement with LayTec AG is approved

The resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized Capital 2022 and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2023 against contributions in cash and/or in kind with the authorization to exclude subscription rights as well as the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association is not approved

The resolution on the reduction of the Conditional Capital 2014 together with the amendment to the Articles of Association, the authorization to introduce a Stock Option Plan 2023 for granting subscription rights to shares of the Company, the creation of a Conditional Capital 2023 to service the Stock Option Plan 2023 of Nynomic AG together with the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association and the authorization to the Supervisory Board to amend the Articles of Association is approved

The Annual General Meeting of Nynomic AG was closed by the Chairman of the Meeting, Hans Wörmcke, at around 15:00 pm.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their participation and continued loyalty.

The company presentation on the Annual General Meeting is available as a service for those shareholders who were unable to attend the AGM at www.nynomic.com .

About Nynomic:

Nynomic AG is an internationally leading manufacturer of products for permanent, non-contact and non-destructive optical measurement technology. The products and services of the Nynomic Group are based on a wide range of intelligent sensors for measuring optical radiation and smart technologies for data acquisition, processing and evaluation. They can be scaled into different application areas and represent high efficiency increase and high customer benefit due to their good adaptability to customer processes. Miniaturization, digitization, automation - Nynomic consistently uses the constant technological change as the basis for above-average growth in the medium term compared to the market. The Nynomic Group has a clear marketing concept as a full-service provider from component to solution. It is globally positioned with independent brands and subsidiaries and around 500 employees.

This is a translation of the original German ad hoc announcement/ corporate press release. Only the original German ad hoc announcement/ corporate press release is binding. No liability is accepted for the correctness of the translation.

More information on the company is available on the corporate website at www.nynomic.com .

Nynomic AG

Am Marienhof 2

22880 Wedel

www.nynomic.com