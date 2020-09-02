Log in
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2020 5,05 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net Debt 2020 9,05 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 126 M 151 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,50 €
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Wörmcke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Harbeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Claussen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabian Peters Member-Management Board
Maik Müller Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NYNOMIC AG32.03%151
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.36%18 871
CANON INC.-41.17%17 341
INGENICO GROUP50.93%10 899
TECAN GROUP LTD.52.13%5 446
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-35.23%5 278
