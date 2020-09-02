Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 73,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M Net income 2020 5,05 M 6,01 M 6,01 M Net Debt 2020 9,05 M 10,8 M 10,8 M P/E ratio 2020 24,3x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 126 M 151 M 150 M EV / Sales 2020 1,85x EV / Sales 2021 1,58x Nbr of Employees 378 Free-Float 99,0% Chart NYNOMIC AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NYNOMIC AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 29,50 € Last Close Price 23,70 € Spread / Highest target 30,8% Spread / Average Target 24,5% Spread / Lowest Target 18,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hans Wörmcke Chairman-Supervisory Board Hartmut Harbeck Member-Supervisory Board Sven Claussen Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Fabian Peters Member-Management Board Maik Müller Member-Management Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NYNOMIC AG 32.03% 151 FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION -4.36% 18 871 CANON INC. -41.17% 17 341 INGENICO GROUP 50.93% 10 899 TECAN GROUP LTD. 52.13% 5 446 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. -35.23% 5 278