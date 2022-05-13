Nyrstar : 13 May

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT RECEIVED FOR NEW ELECTROLYSIS PLANT AT HOBART'S ZINC WORKS Friday May 13, 2022

Hobart, 13 May, 2022 - Nyrstar Australia, a multi-metals processing and manufacturing business, today announced that, with the support of Federal Labor, it now has bi-partisan support for its investment in the construction of a new Electrolysis Plant at the company's 'Zinc Works' operations in Hobart, ensuring a long-term future for metals refining in Australia.

The development of the new electrolysis plant will secure the future of 500 direct jobs in Tasmania and in total approximately 1,600 direct jobs and over 5,000 indirect jobs across Nyrstar's Australian operations in both Hobart and Port Pirie, the hometowns of Nyrstar Australia's interlinked operations.

Nyrstar's Vice-President Australian Operations, Dale Webb, said, "Today's announcement of a $50 million commitment from Federal Labor demonstrates the important national contribution this project will make towards maximising the value from Australia's mineral resources.

"This project will ensure that the next generation of employees in Tasmania will continue to play an important role in the manufacturing of zinc, a critical mineral for the transition to a low carbon world and essential to prolonging the useful life of steel in buildings.

"Together with Nyrstar Australia's interlinked Port Pirie multi-metals refining facility, Hobart's Zinc Works enables a greater recovery of minerals and metals that are important to global supply chains."

The new Electrolysis Plant will incorporate the latest technology that will enable a step change in the performance of the Zinc Works in Hobart, increasing the competitiveness of high-quality Australian zinc across international markets.

The project is estimated to cost approximately AU$400 million in total, taking approximately 28 months from commencement and employing 200 people at the peak of construction.

About Nyrstar:

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the United States of America and Australia and employs over 4,000 people. The company's global operations are located close to key customers and major transport hubs to facilitate delivery of raw materials and distribution of finished products.

In July 2019, Nyrstar's operating business became majority owned by Trafigura, one of the world's leading independent commodity trading companies.

Nyrstar Australia is a national multi-metals processing and manufacturing business, operating in Australia for over 100 years to produce zinc, lead, silver and many other materials - minerals that are critical for the manufacture of products used by everyone, every day.

Today Nyrstar Australia employs over 1,300 people across its processing plants in Hobart and Port Pirie that together operate as two interlinked sites and play a critical role in increasing the value of the metals and minerals obtained from resources sourced from across Australia and around the world.

About Zinc:

Zinc has diverse applications and uses, from construction and infrastructure, to transport, industrial machinery, communications, electronics and consumer products. This makes zinc an essential and highly sought-after sustainable resource.

Coating steel in zinc or galvanizing it makes it corrosion resistant. Because of this over 50% of the world's zinc production goes into construction where it is used extensively in most infrastructure projects around the world. It is also often used to produce car bodies and car parts. Galvanized steel has also contributed significantly to the durability of items such as fridges and washing machines.

Zinc is an important enabler to increase renewable energy production, providing the galvanizing for wind turbines and zinc oxide in newer photovoltaic technology to increase solar cells efficiency.

Many products such as food mixers and mobile phones, toys and recreational equipment contain components made from zinc die casting alloys.

Today Zinc fertilisers are essential for improving the nutritional value of crops and increases crop yields by approximately 40%. Zinc is also an essential element vital for the human body's processes, supporting growth, maintaining a healthy diet and supporting the human body's ability to heal injuries.