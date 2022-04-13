Nyrstar : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement 04/13/2022 | 01:35am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Statement Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the "Company") has prepared this Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance of 9 May 2019 (the "Belgian Code on Corporate Governance") for this reporting year, ending on 31 December 2021. This Corporate Governance Statement is included in the Company's report of the Board of Directors on the statutory accounts for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 in accordance with article 3:6§2 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Association. Corporate Governance Charter The Company adopted a Corporate Governance Charter in accordance with the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, considering all circumstances, including the current operations of the Company and the Company's holding company status following the implementation of the restructuring that was announced by the Company on 15 April 2019 and completed on 31 July 2019 (the "Restructuring") and the fact that the extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company, on 9 December 2019, disapproved the continuation of the activities of the Company (the "9 December Resolution") and the various proceedings in which the Company is currently involved. The Company applies the ten corporate governance principles contained in the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance. The Company also complies with the corporate governance provisions set forth in the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, except as explained below. The Board of Directors intends to continuously review the provisions set forth in the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance in order to ensure that any deviations continue to be justified in the Company's circumstances. In 2019, following the Restructuring, all members of the Management Committee, including the CEO, left, the Management Committee was dissolved and the Company ceased to have any employees. In light of the current operations of the Company, related to its functioning as a holding company and the various proceedings in which the Company is currently involved, and taking into account the 9 December Resolution, the Board of Directors believes that there are currently no management or executive functions to be performed within Nyrstar by a CEO, Management Committee, executive management or employee and therefore deems it in the Company's best interest to continue operations and not to search and add a new CEO nor any other member of the Management Committee or executive management or employee (see also below). To the extent the absence of a CEO, Management Committee, executive management and/or any employee constitutes a deviation from any provision of the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, such as provisions 2.3, 2.5, 2.6, 2.9, 2.10, 2.11, 2.12, 2.14, 2.19 to 2.24, 3.14, 3.16, 3.20, 4.6, 4.12, 4.18, 4.21, 4.23, 5.1, 7.9 to 7.12 to the extent these provisions refer to executive management or the CEO, this is explained by the elements set out in this paragraph. This also explains the absence of a code of conduct which existed until 2019, which can be considered as a deviation from provision 2.18, all while the Board performs its activities and the Company's business objectives according to the strictest ethical standards and principles. In addition, in deviation of provision 4.14 of the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, the Company no longer has an independent internal audit function. This deviation is explained by the current operations and circumstances of the Company, as described above. The audit committee monitors the need for the creation of an independent internal audit function and, where appropriate, will call upon external persons to conduct specific internal audit assignments and will inform the Board of Directors of their outcome. Further, pursuant to provision 7.6 of the 2020 Code, a non-executive board member should receive part of his or her remuneration in the form of shares in the Company. Considering the 9 December Resolution and the other circumstances of the Company, the Company deviates from this provision. The Corporate Governance Charter describes the main aspects of the corporate governance of the Company including its governance structure, the terms of reference of the Board of Directors and its Committees and other important topics. What constitutes good corporate governance will evolve with the changing circumstances of a company and with the standards of corporate governance globally and must be tailored to meet those changing circumstances. The Board of Directors intends to update the 1 Corporate Governance Charter as often as required to reflect changes to the Company's corporate governance. In light of the applicability of the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance as of 1 January 2020, the current operations of the Company, the Company's holding company status and the 9 December Resolution, the Company has reviewed its Corporate Governance Charter during 2020. The Corporate Governance Charter is available on the Company's website atwww.nyrstar.be. The Board of Directors approved the initial charter on 5 October 2007. There were updated versions approved on several occasions. The current version was approved by the Board of Directors on 3 December 2020. A copy of the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance can be found on www.corporategovernancecommittee.be. Code of Business Conduct Nyrstar adopted a code of business conduct for all of Nyrstar's personnel and sites which was applied until the completion of the Restructuring. Post completion of the Restructuring, the Company has no such work force or sites and only has a 2% shareholding in the operating group of companies. As such, as at the date of this Corporate Governance Statement, the code of business conduct is no longer applied by the Company. Board of Directors and Management Committee Board of Directors The table below gives an overview of the current members of the Company's Board of Directors and their terms of office: Name Principal Function within the Company Nature of Directorship Start of Term End of Term Martyn Konig Chairman Non-Executive 2015 2023 Carole Cable(1) Director Non-Executive, Independent 2017 2025 Anne Fahy Director Non-Executive, Independent 2016 2024 Jane Moriarty Director Non-Executive, Independent 2019 2023 (1) Carole Cable, Independent Director was reappointed by the shareholders' meeting of 29 June 2021. Martyn Konig, Non-Executive Chairman, was appointed chairman in April 2016. Between 18 January 2019 and 31 July 2019, Mr Konig did not qualify as independent director pursuant to article 526ter of the Belgian Companies Code because of his executive role within the Company. He is also non-executive director of Euromax Resources Ltd (since May 2012). Mr Konig is a consultant advisor to T Wealth Management SA, which has been separate from Galena Asset Management (a Trafigura affiliate) since June 2015. Previously, from 2008, he was Executive Chairman and President of European Goldfields until its friendly takeover by Eldorado Gold Corp for US$ 2.5 billion in 2012. He has also been a main board director of NM Rothschild and Sons Ltd. for 15 years and held senior positions at Goldman Sachs and UBS. Mr. Konig is a barrister and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. Carole Cable, Non-Executive Director, is currently a Partner of the Brunswick Group, an international communications firm, where she is the Joint Head of the energy and resources practice specialising in the metals and mining sector. Prior to her current position, she worked at Credit Suisse and JPMorgan where she was a Mining Analyst and then moved into institutional equity sales covering the global mining sector as well as Asia ex Japan. Before that, she worked for an Australian listed mining company. She is a Member of the Audit Committee, and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ms. Cable holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New South Wales, Australia and is currently on the Board of Women in Mining UK and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc. Anne Fahy, Non-Executive Director, currently sits on the board of SThree Plc and chairs its Audit Committee. Furthermore she sits on the Board and chairs the Audit and Risk Committee of Coats Group Plc (effective 1 March 2018). She is also a Trustee of Save the Children. Previously, she was chief financial officer of BP's Aviation Fuels business, having worked in a variety of finance and finance- 2 related roles in her 27 years at BP. She is the Chair of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and worked at KPMG in Ireland and Australia prior to joining BP in 1988. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University College Galway, Ireland. Jane Moriarty, Non-Executive Director, currently sits on the Boards of The Quarto Group Inc, where she is the Senior Independent Director and Audit Chair; NG Bailey Group Limited where she is Audit and Risk Chair, the Martin's Property Group where she is Deputy Chairman, Audit and Risk Chair and Remuneration Chair of Mitchells & Butlers plc. She was previously a senior Restructuring partner with KPMG LLP in the UK where she worked for 29 years. She is a Member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from Trinity College Dublin. The business address of each of the Directors is for the purpose of their directors' mandate, Zinkstraat 1, 2490 Balen, Belgium. Company Secretary Anthony Simms, Head of Legal and External Affairs for the Company, was appointed interim Company Secretary to the Company effective 6 November 2019. The Company Secretary advises the Board on all governance matters and reports to the Board on how procedures are complied with and whether the Board acts in accordance with its statutory obligations and its obligations under the Articles of Association. The role of the Company Secretary includes ensuring, under the discretion of the Chairman, good information flow within the Board and its Committees and between management and directors, as well as facilitating induction and assisting with professional development as required. He or she also assists the Chairman in the logistics associated with the affairs of the Board (information, agenda, etc.). Individual directors have direct access to the Company Secretary. The Board is responsible for appointing and dismissing the Company Secretary. It oversees that the person appointed as the Company Secretary has the necessary skills and knowledge of corporate governance matters. Management Committee In 2019, following the Restructuring, all members of the Management Committee, including the CEO, left, the Management Committee was dissolved and the Company ceased to have any employees. Under the terms of the deed for the sale by the Company of assets and shares to NN2 Newco Limited that was executed as part of the Restructuring (the "Sale Deed"), certain limited ongoing executive services are provided to the Company by NN2 Newco Limited. These limited ongoing executive services are provided to the Company at no charge and include certain finance, tax, corporate counsel, IT and administration services. In addition, the Company during 2021 engaged the services of certain individuals to provide financial, legal and administrative services through consultancy agreements. General Information on Directors No Director has: (a) any convictions in relation to fraudulent offences or any offences involving dishonesty;

(b) except in the case of compulsory liquidations, at any time in the previous five years, been associated with any bankruptcy, receivership or liquidation of any entity in which such person acted in the capacity of a member of an administrative, management or supervisory body or senior manager:

(c) been declared bankrupt or has entered into an individual voluntary arrangement to surrender his or her estate;

(d) been a director with an executive function of any company at the time of, or within twelve months preceding, any receivership, compulsory liquidation, creditors' voluntary liquidation, administration, company voluntary arrangement or any composition or 3 arrangement with that company's creditors generally or with any class of its creditors except for the arrangement with the Company's creditors in the framework of the Nyrstar Group which was completed on 31 July 2019; (e) been a partner in a partnership at a time of, or within twelve months preceding, any compulsory liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangement of such partnership;

(f) been a partner in a partnership at the time of, or within twelve months preceding, a receivership of any assets of such partnership; or

(g) had any of his or her assets subject to receivership; or

(h) received any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by any statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies) or ever been disqualified by a court from acting as a member of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of the affairs of any company. Other Mandates Other than set out in the table below, no Director has, at any time in the previous five years been a member of the administrative, management or supervisory body or partner of any companies or partnerships. Over the five years preceding the date of this report the Directors hold or have held in addition to their function within Nyrstar, the following main directorships or memberships of administrative, management or supervisory bodies and/or partnerships: Name Current Past Martyn Konig Euromax Resources Stemcor Group Newgold NN2 Newco Limited NN1 Newco Limited Carole Cable Brunswick Group Women in Mining UK CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Anne Fahy SThree Plc Save The Children Coats Group Plc Interserve Plc(1) Jane Moriarty NG Bailey Group Limited Martin's Investments Limited (and a number of its subsidiaries) Martin's DevCo Limited (and a number of its subsidiaries) Martin's Financial Holdings Limited (in the process of being appointed) The Quarto Group Inc (listed on LSE) Mitchells & Butlers plc (listed on LSE) Martin's Financial No 1 Ltd Martin's Financial No 2 Ltd Martin's Properties Holdings Ltd Martin's Properties (Chelsea) Limited NN2 Newco Limited Ince & Co (member of the supervisory board) KPMG LLP NN1 Newco Limited (1) Interserve Plc was placed into administration in March 2019 whereby its business and assets (i.e. the entire group) were sold to a newly-incorporated company, to be owned by the then existing lenders to the group. Board of Directors The Company has opted for a "one-tier" governance structure whereby the Board of Directors is the ultimate decision-making body, with the overall responsibility for the management and control of the Company, and is authorised to carry out all actions that are considered necessary or useful to achieve the Company's purpose. The Board of Directors has all powers except for those reserved to the shareholders' meeting by law or the Company's articles of association. At least once every five years, the Board of Directors is to review whether the chosen governance structure is still appropriate, and if not, it should propose a new governance structure to the general shareholders' meeting. The Company reviewed its governance structure during 2020 to ensure that it continues to comply with the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, which applies compulsorily to reporting years beginning on or after 1 January 2020. Given the holding company status since the Restructuring and the 9 December Resolution, a one-tier structure is assessed to be sufficient. 4 Pursuant to Section 1.1 of the Company's Corporate Governance Charter, the role of the Board of Directors is to pursue the success of the Company by providing leadership and enabling risks to be assessed and managed. The Board of Directors is assisted by a number of committees to analyse specific issues. The committees advise the Board of Directors on these issues, but the decision-making remains with the Board of Directors as a whole (see also "-Committees of the Board of Directors" below). Following the completion of the Restructuring on 31 July 2019, the Company has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar operating group. As such, the Company has a passive investment in the Nyrstar operating group and is no longer required to provide group-wide support. As at 31 December 2021, the Company therefore does not have a Chief Executive Officer or Management Committee. Pursuant to the Company's articles of association and the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, the Board of Directors must consist of at least three directors. The Company's Corporate Governance Charter provides that the composition of the Board of Directors should ensure that decisions are made in the corporate interest. It should be determined on the basis of diversity, as well as complementary skills, experience and knowledge. Pursuant to the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance, at least half of the directors must be non-executive and at least three directors must be independent in accordance with the criteria set out in the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance. Pursuant to the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, at least one third of the members of the Board of Directors must be of the opposite gender, where the minimum number required is rounded to the nearest whole number. Such provisions are complied with. The directors are appointed for a term of no more than four years by the general shareholders' meeting. They may be re-elected for a new term. Proposals by the Board of Directors for the appointment or re-election of any director must be based on a recommendation by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In the event the office of a director becomes vacant, the remaining directors can appoint a successor temporarily filling the vacancy until the next general shareholders' meeting. The shareholders' meeting can dismiss the directors at any time. The Board of Directors elects a chair from among its non-executive members on the basis of his or her knowledge, skills, experience and mediation strength. The chair is responsible for the leadership and the proper and efficient functioning of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors meets whenever the interests of the Company so require or at the request of one or more directors. In principle, the Board of Directors will meet sufficiently regularly and at least six times per year. Given the exceptional circumstances the Company has faced in 2021, related to the various letters sent by minority shareholders, preparations of the shareholders meetings, proceedings and investigations in which the Company is currently involved, the Board has needed to meet more regularly. The decisions of the Board of Directors are made by a simple majority of the votes cast. The chair of the Board of Directors has a casting vote. In 2021, the Chairman at no time used his casting vote and all decisions of the Board were taken unanimously. During 2021, 21 formal meetings of the Board of Directors were held. Before such meetings, the Chair of the Board, assisted by the Company Secretary, ensures that Board members are provided with accurate, concise, timely and clear information before the meetings and, where necessary, between meetings so that they can make a knowledgeable and informed contribution to Board discussions. Committees of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors has set up an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which are compliant with the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance. Audit Committee The Audit Committee consists of at least three directors. All members of the Audit Committee are non-executive directors. All members of the Audit Committee must be non-executive directors, and at least one member must be independent within the meaning of the Belgian Code on Corporate Governance. The current members of the Audit Committee are Anne Fahy (Chairman), Jane Moriarty and Carole Cable. 