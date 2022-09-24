Nyrstar : Budel geeft 1.500 bezoekers unieke kijk achter de schermen tijdens ‘Open Dag'

Nyrstar Budel gives 1,500 visitors unique look behind the scenes during 'Open Day' Saturday September 24, 2022

Budel-Dorplein - 24 September 2022. Nyrstar in Budel today opens its doors to the general public during an Open Day.



Over 1,500 curious visitors will get a unique behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's largest zinc smelters. The plant produces zinc a metal essential for the energy transition: you will find it in wind turbines, solar panels and batteries, among other things.



As the zinc smelter is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, Nyrstar is providing a special treat: drawings by children from the neighbourhood will be incorporated into a live audiovisual show called 'acoustic life of zinc' held at the Cantine Theatre in the village.



Nyrstar has left a strong mark on the region and its people all these years. The company has its past here, but also its future. Henk Leendertse, General Manager of Nyrstar Budel: 'The factory was made big by people from the neighbourhood. That connection and that family atmosphere is still tangible, and of inestimable value. We are particularly proud of that'.



In terms of sustainability, great strides have been made in recent decades. The zinc production process has been almost completely electrified for decades, resulting in virtually no CO2 emissions. Since the beginning of 2021, the plant has also been running on 100% green energy.

-END-



About Nyrstar:



Nyrstar is an international producer of critical minerals and metals essential for a low-carbon future.

The company has a market-leading position in zinc and lead and employs about 4,000 people worldwide. Nyrstar's mining, smelting and other operations take place in Europe, the United States and Australia. It is headquartered in Budel-Dorplein, the Netherlands.

The company's operations are located close to key customers and major transport hubs to facilitate reliable and efficient supply of raw materials and distribution of finished products.

Nyrstar's operational activities are wholly owned by Trafigura, one of the world's largest independent commodity trading and supply-chain logistics companies.



Media enquiries

Fabienne Buvens - Communications Advisor Nyrstar Budel, Balen and Pelt

Fabienne.Buvens@nyrstar.com - Mobile : +32 (0) 473/78.23.40