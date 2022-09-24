Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Nyrstar NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR NV

(NYR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
0.2000 EUR   -0.50%
05:55pNYRSTAR : Budel geeft 1.500 bezoekers unieke kijk achter de schermen tijdens ‘Open Dag'
PU
09/16NYRSTAR NV : Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts
GL
09/16NYRSTAR NV : Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nyrstar : Budel geeft 1.500 bezoekers unieke kijk achter de schermen tijdens ‘Open Dag'

09/24/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nyrstar Budel gives 1,500 visitors unique look behind the scenes during 'Open Day' Saturday September 24, 2022

Budel-Dorplein - 24 September 2022. Nyrstar in Budel today opens its doors to the general public during an Open Day.

Over 1,500 curious visitors will get a unique behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's largest zinc smelters. The plant produces zinc a metal essential for the energy transition: you will find it in wind turbines, solar panels and batteries, among other things.

As the zinc smelter is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, Nyrstar is providing a special treat: drawings by children from the neighbourhood will be incorporated into a live audiovisual show called 'acoustic life of zinc' held at the Cantine Theatre in the village.

Nyrstar has left a strong mark on the region and its people all these years. The company has its past here, but also its future. Henk Leendertse, General Manager of Nyrstar Budel: 'The factory was made big by people from the neighbourhood. That connection and that family atmosphere is still tangible, and of inestimable value. We are particularly proud of that'.

In terms of sustainability, great strides have been made in recent decades. The zinc production process has been almost completely electrified for decades, resulting in virtually no CO2 emissions. Since the beginning of 2021, the plant has also been running on 100% green energy.

-END-

About Nyrstar:

Nyrstar is an international producer of critical minerals and metals essential for a low-carbon future.
The company has a market-leading position in zinc and lead and employs about 4,000 people worldwide. Nyrstar's mining, smelting and other operations take place in Europe, the United States and Australia. It is headquartered in Budel-Dorplein, the Netherlands.
The company's operations are located close to key customers and major transport hubs to facilitate reliable and efficient supply of raw materials and distribution of finished products.
Nyrstar's operational activities are wholly owned by Trafigura, one of the world's largest independent commodity trading and supply-chain logistics companies.

Media enquiries
Fabienne Buvens - Communications Advisor Nyrstar Budel, Balen and Pelt
Fabienne.Buvens@nyrstar.com - Mobile : +32 (0) 473/78.23.40

Disclaimer

Nyrstar NV published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NYRSTAR NV
05:55pNYRSTAR : Budel geeft 1.500 bezoekers unieke kijk achter de schermen tijdens ‘Open D..
PU
09/16NYRSTAR NV : Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts
GL
09/16NYRSTAR NV : Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts
AQ
08/23Most base metals climb as energy crisis stokes supply concerns
RE
08/22WEEKLY RECAP : Retailer Results Show Diverging Impacts of Inflation -- Market Insight
DJ
08/19China power curbs shutter 500,000 T of zinc smelting capacity - CRU
RE
08/18POWER IS THE BIG NEW PROBLEM FOR IND : Andy Home
RE
08/17Nyrstar's shut Dutch smelter invigorates zinc bulls
RE
08/17Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns
RE
08/16Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,96 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NYRSTAR NV
Duration : Period :
Nyrstar NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYRSTAR NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. Vanin Chief Executive Officer
Karl Söderberg Chief Financial Officer
Martyn Konig Executive Chairman
Gregory Belland Global Head-Technology Service
Guido Janssen Vice President-European Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYRSTAR NV-4.76%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.32%126 521
RIO TINTO PLC-4.38%86 421
GLENCORE PLC23.10%65 045
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)63.82%42 065
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.47%35 441