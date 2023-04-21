Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Nyrstar NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR NV

(NYR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:32:03 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.1350 EUR   -1.46%
Nyrstar NV 2022 Full Year Results

04/21/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV 2022 Full Year Results

21 April 2022 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV ("Nyrstar" or the “Company”) is today announcing the publication of its financial statements for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (“Full Year Results 2022”). The Full Year Results 2022 have been prepared on a discontinuity basis as a result of the decision of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of 9 December 2019 to reject the continuation of the Company’s activities.

The Company has received from its auditor, and is publishing today, an audit opinion to accompany its Full Year Results 2022. In its audit opinion, the auditor confirms that in its opinion, the annual accounts give a true and fair view of the Company’s net equity and financial position as of 31 December 2022, as well as of its results for the year then ended, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable in Belgium.

The Full Year Results 2022 and the associated reports of the Company’s board of directors have today been published in the reports and presentation section of the Nyrstar website (see https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/2023).

 About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal     anthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be

Attachment


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,96 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Martyn Konig Executive Director
Carole Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Simms Secretary, Head-Legal & External Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYRSTAR NV-23.30%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.59%160 929
RIO TINTO PLC-6.14%116 707
GLENCORE PLC-9.14%77 014
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.14%41 678
