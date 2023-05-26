Advanced search
    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR NV

(NYR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:06 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.1260 EUR   -0.79%
01:01aNyrstar NV releases notice for the 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 27 June 2023
GL
05/12Nyrstar Receives Judgment from Antwerp Court in Shareholder Lawsuit
MT
05/12Nyrstar NV – update with regards to recent litigation
GL
Nyrstar NV releases notice for the 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on 27 June 2023

05/26/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV releases notice for the 2022 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 27 June 2023

26 May 2023 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the 2022 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 27 June 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held physically with no virtual option available. The practical modalities of the meeting are set out in the notice to the meeting which has been published on the Company's website (https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings).

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the aforementioned Nyrstar NV website.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal        anthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,85 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2022 8,01 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 60,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martyn Konig Executive Director
Carole Cable Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Simms Secretary, Head-Legal & External Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYRSTAR NV-28.41%15
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.16%141 915
RIO TINTO PLC-17.94%99 805
GLENCORE PLC-24.62%64 592
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 658
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.86%36 700
