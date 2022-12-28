Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Nyrstar NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYR   BE0974294267

NYRSTAR NV

(NYR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:16 2022-12-28 am EST
0.1750 EUR   +0.86%
Nyrstar's Port Pirie lead smelter ramps up production

12/28/2022 | 09:59am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Nyrstar's Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia is ramping up production after completion of a project to improve efficiency, the Netherlands-based company said on Wednesday.

The Port Pirie smelter was shut in October for work to reduce emissions and improve operational performance.

Nyrstar, majority owned by trading and logistics company Trafigura, declined to say how much lead Port Pirie produces. The plant produced 160,000 tonnes of lead in 2018.

Global lead consumption is estimated by analysts at about 13 million tonnes this year.

Germany's Stolberg lead plant, which is in the process of being purchased by Trafigura and will be managed by Nystar, was closed for repair work after flood damage in 2021 but has not reopened because the sale has not been completed, Nyrstar said.

Stolberg produces about 155,000 tonnes of lead annually.

"We currently do not have an update on when we expect to receive the relevant regulatory approvals," the company said.

Lead prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit $2,302.5 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since May 5, on worries about supplies and inventories at 15-year lows in LME-registered warehouses.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,96 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 20,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart NYRSTAR NV
Duration : Period :
Nyrstar NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NYRSTAR NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel G. Vanin Chief Executive Officer
Karl Söderberg Chief Financial Officer
Martyn Konig Executive Chairman
Gregory Belland Global Head-Technology Service
Guido Janssen Vice President-European Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NYRSTAR NV-17.38%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.67%157 552
RIO TINTO PLC18.72%116 069
GLENCORE PLC48.82%85 693
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.74%47 446
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.98%40 856