09/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Nyxoah Announces Participation in theCantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), September 13, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) ('Nyxoah' or the 'Company'), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Cantor 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with a virtual presentation at 4:00 pm CET/10:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Company's investors relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah is seeking for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors' therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
vivian.cervantes@gilmartinir.com

